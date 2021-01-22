Register
08:06 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    British Covid-19 Variant Less Contagious Than Previously Reported, Denmark Claims

    © REUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081777341_0:0:2969:1671_1200x675_80_0_0_4b0654c240dc614472d1e8403dbfea51.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101221081846184-british-covid-19-variant-less-contagious-than-previously-reported-denmark-claims/

    If proven corrent, the Danish calculations may have far-reaching consequences for efforts to contain the mutated strain, including the pace of rolling back restrictions.

    Denmark's State Serum Institute has calculated that the British variant of the coronavirus is 36 percent more contagious than the common strain.

    This is only half as bad as estimated by the British scientists, who gauged it as 74 percent more infectious.

    “In our calculations, we have found that the contact number for the British variant is 1.36 times higher than the other variants,” Tyra Grove Krause, head of department at the State Serum Institute told Danish Radio.

    “It sounds very, very accurate with the 36 percent, but it is not. It can be between 20 and 50 percent more contagious,” Tyra Grove Krause specified. “But it's a little lower than what we've heard from the UK. Still, we have to approach it with caution, because these numbers are not set in stone. They may well change as we get more data,” she emphasised.

    If true, the calculations may have far-reaching repercussions for efforts to contain it. While previously it had been calculated that Denmark could contain the British variant with a Reproduction Rate of below 0.66, now this figure has been adjusted to 0.8. For the common version of Covid-19, the ideal rate is below 1.0.

    Tyra Grove Krause praised the development to be “good news”, but cautioned to view it with uncertainty as things are prone to change.

    According to Krause, the current R-rate of the British variant is unknown, but the State Serum Institute expects to gain more clarity as more tests come in. Provided that the conjectures about its contagiousness hold water, it may affect Denmark's partial lockdown.

    “If the virus is less contagious than we have assumed so far, then it means that you don't need exactly the same restrictions, so it provides some better opportunities for re-opening,” Tyra Grove Krause explained.

    With the current restrictions in place and the projected contagiousness of about 40 percent more, it will be possible to keep the virus in check until April. Still, it remains to be seen what happens once the restrictions are lifted. The current restrictions are valid until 7 February.

    So far, the British variant has been registered in over 380 Danes. According to the State Serum Institute, it accounted for about eight percent of new infections, prompting several experts to warn that it may soon become the dominant strain in Denmark.

    Others, however, warned of the South African strain. While so far a single instance of it has been recorded in Denmark, it is considered more of a dark horse, capable of toppling the current calculations.

    Denmark, a nation of 5.8 million, has seen over 192,000 cases of Covid-19, with close to 2,000 fatalities. Covid has also taken its toll on Denmark's economy, prompting the government to shut down all mink farms and gas millions of the animals to avoid the spread of virus mutations. 

    Related:

    Denmark Plans Enforced Quarantine Upon Arrival as Mutated COVID Variants Continue to Spread
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse