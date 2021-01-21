Register
15:18 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova

    Moldovan Constitutional Court Declares Special Status of Russian Language Illegal

    © Photo : Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081839690_0:124:1200:799_1200x675_80_0_0_876a1fb708b0ab078f92c8f19d88f023.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101211081839739-moldovan-constitutional-court-declares-special-status-of-russian-language-illegal/

    CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Constitutional Court of Moldova declared the law on the functioning of languages, which provides that the Russian language in the country is the language of interethnic communication, unconstitutional, the court's head, Domnica Manole, said.

    "The Constitutional Court of Moldova decided to declare the law on the functioning of languages ​​unconstitutional. The decision is final, cannot be challenged and comes into force at the time of the announcement," Manole said.

    One of the authors of the appeal to the Constitutional Court, parliamentarian Octavian Cicu, said at a court session that the adopted law allegedly discriminated against Moldovans, as well as representatives of other national minorities in Moldova who did not speak Russian.

    He also noted that the bill was not brought up for public discussion. In addition, the opposition believes that the new law forces officials to take on additional responsibilities for the translation of documents.

    Russia Regrets Moldovan Decision to Downgrade Status of Russian Language

    Moscow deeply regrets the decision of the Moldovan Constitutional Court to downgrade the status of the Russian language and considers it opportunistic, the Russian language will not cease to be the language of interethnic communication, an informed Russian source said.

    "This really causes deep regret. It contradicts both Moldovan realities and the interests of the republic's residents. This is a political opportunistic decision. Russian will not cease to be the language of interethnic communication," the source said.

    The decision "will only make life difficult for ordinary citizens of Moldova," he said.

    He drew attention to the fact that 80 percent of Moldovan residents speak Russian. It is constantly used in everyday life by 20-25 percent of the, in Transnistria by 100 percent, in Chisinau by 35 percent, in Gagauzia by 50 percent, he noted

    According to the source, "the decision of the Constitutional Court contradicts the European standards to which Moldova is striving so hard."

    "In the EU, languages with lower percentages ​​receive the status of official languages, for example German in Belgium, or there are three official languages in Luxembourg," the source said.

    Tiraspol, capital of Transnistria
    © Wikipedia / Donor
    Kremlin Says Has Not Discussed Russian Peacekeepers Transnistria Pullback With Moldova
    On June 4, 2018, the court declared the law on the functioning of languages, which was approved during the Soviet era, outdated. This document stated that the Russian language on the territory of Moldova is a means of interethnic communication.

    Late last year, the parliament of Moldova adopted a new law on the functioning of languages ​​and returned the status of the language of interethnic communication to the Russian language. In addition, state bodies were obligated to provide citizens with information in Russian. The opposition applied to the Constitutional Court with a request to assess the legality of the adoption of this normative act.

    Tags:
    constitutional coup, Russian language, Moldova
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse