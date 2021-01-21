Register
07:00 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sweden Church. (File)

    'Strong Symbolic Act': Christian Church Firebombed in Islam-Dominated Stockholm Suburb

    © CC0 / jubild
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105685/02/1056850260_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_9b2ed06706e8f831b78024fee5cdd84f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101211081833284-strong-symbolic-act-christian-church-firebombed-in-islam-dominated-stockholm-suburb/

    Hailing from the 12th century, the Spånga Church is one of the oldest in Stockholm. It is located on the outskirts of Tensta and is flanked by Rinkeby, designated as "vulnerable" by the authorities and characterised by violent crime and Muslim extremism.

    The Spånga Church in the immigrant-heavy Stockholm suburb of Tensta has been firebombed, as three Molotov cocktails were thrown at the church, the newspaper Dagen reported.

    One firebomb was hurled at the church gate and the other two at the windows, which were smashed.

    Despite the bombs penetrating the window panes, the attackers didn't succeed in setting the church premises on fire, as the flames didn't catch on the church's interior.

    The police have since cordoned off the area for a technical investigation and classified the crime as arson. So far, no one has been arrested for the attack.

    "It is a strong symbolic act", pastor Jerker Alsterlund told national broadcaster SVT about the attack. "I don't know why anyone would want to do this. It can be about arousing disgust or provoking", Alsterlund added.

    ​This is not the first time the Spånga Church has been subjected to violent attacks. In December 2018, an explosive device detonated in one of the church's meeting rooms. No one was convicted of that crime.

    "This time it is worse when it is so clearly directed at the church", Jerker Alsterlund said, calling the previous attack "an experiment".

    "In these areas, people are more aware that this is a symbolically negative act. You are more sensitive to churches and holy places if you come from regions where religion plays a greater role. So this probably provokes reactions in many people", Alsterlund told Dagen.

    The attack was widely lamented on social media.

    "Sad! The church of my childhood, where the graves of my parents and many friends lie. Who or what hates and wants to harm our churches?", one user wrote.

    "​It is expected. Spånga Church is adjacent to Tensta, Hjulsta, and Rinkeby. How 'symbolic' is the location of the attack?", another one mused.

    ​"Another attack on Christian Sweden. In the Middle East, Christians have long been persecuted. Is this the development we're now also seeing in Sweden?", another one asked rhetorically.

    ​Hailing from the 12th century, the Spånga Church is one of the oldest in Stockholm. It is located on the outskirts of Tensta and is flanked by Rinkeby, another notorious district with a heavy presence of immigrants (about 90 percent of the popualtion) and rife with problems. Both areas are dominated by immigrants from Muslim countries and are formally classified as "vulnerable" areas (whereas some prefer the less polite term "no-go zone") due to failed integration and major problems including heavy crime and Muslim radicalism.

    Attacks against churches are not uncommon in present-day Sweden. They are often ascribed to people "frustrated with the Christian doctrine" or "angered by society at large". Last year alone, a number of churches were subjected to various types of attacks and vandalism, including those in suburban areas. About a year ago, the Gottsunda Church in Uppsala was set on fire, later in the year the Västra Skrävlinge church was vandalised near the Malmö suburb of Rosengård, both in troubled areas.

    In 2019, roughly 3,000 of Europe's churches and other Christian edifices were the target of crimes, the international think tank Gatestone Institute reported in an analysis of vandalism and other crimes targeting churches and Christian monuments in Europe.

    Related:

    'Deeply Disrespectful': Catholic Church in Gothenburg, Sweden Vandalised - Photos
    Oh, Lord! Church of Sweden to Produce New Post-Pandemic Book of 'Gender-Neutral Hymns'
    Historic 500-Kilogram 17th-Century Church Bell Stolen in Sweden
    Tags:
    vandalism, church, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse