Register
05:24 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A migrant from Afghanistan grabs for an EU flag next to his tent at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees near the village of Idomeni not far from the Greek-Macedonian border on May 1, 2016.

    'You Destroy the Whole of Europe': Sweden Democrat MEP Attacks EU's 'Headless' Immigration Policy

    © AFP 2020 / Tobias Schwartz
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101211081833054-you-destroy-the-whole-of-europe-sweden-democrat-mep-attacks-eus-headless-immigration-policy/

    In recent years, the term "humiliation robbery" has been coined and entered Swedish media parlance to specifically denote crimes that also feature elements of moral, physical, or sexual torture. The overall spike in violent crime spurred the authorities to rethink its practice of omitting the ethnicity of the perpetrators for ethical reasons.

    Sweden Democrats EU parliamentarian Charlie Weimers has unleashed a ruthless attack against what he called the EU's "headless" mass immigration policy and demanded that the bloc protect Europe's own people.

    It was during a debate in the European Parliament concerning the humanitarian situation for immigrants on the EU's external borders that Charlie Weimers lashed out against the consequences of multiculturalism.

    Among other things, he informed his fellow EU parliamentarians about the torture rape in the Swedish city of Solna that happened last summer and sent shockwaves across the Nordic country.

    "In the middle of the night, two Swedish boys were threatened with a knife. They were tortured naked and raped with a stick by two sadistic immigrants. They were told they were going to die", Weimers said.

    "You gather here to discuss and cry for those who suffer at the border. But where is your empathy for those who fall victim to Europe's headless mass immigration policy? Native citizens have been raped, beaten, and tortured. Innocent people have been beheaded, bombed, and stabbed in the name of Islam", Weimers said.

    According to Weimers, immigration to Europe has created a new generation of children in Sweden, whom he referred to as "Generation Prey", because they are robbed, abused, murdered, raped, and tortured by immigrants.

    "When you return to your safe neighbourhoods and praise yourself for how you have raised the humanitarian situation at the border, please give some thought to those who may pay the price for your immigration policy. Because these two boys are not alone. They are part of Sweden's Generation Prey. In its effort to save everyone, this gathering will not succeed – and at the same time you will destroy Europe", Weimers said.

    "Left-liberals, have you heard of the humiliated boys in Solna? They are part of Generation Prey. When you are happy to go home to your safe housing areas after working for more migration, give the victims a thought for your migration policy. Will they ever forgive you?", Weimers tweeted subsequently, attaching a clip of his speech.

    ​The two teenage boys Weimers referred to suffered a night-long humiliation. During the roughly nine hours, they were beaten, raped, burned, cut with a knife, and robbed under the threat of death.

    Reverse racism does not exist. Well, reverse racism does not exist. There is only racism. Has it ever happened in Swedish history that a bunch of Swedes abused and pissed on an immigrant while they filmed it? No. Expel these animals. They have nothing in Sweden to do
    © Photo : Luai Ahmed/twitter
    Sweden in Uproar Over Video of Immigrant Gang Abusing, Urinating on Swedish Boy
    In the aftermath of what the media referred to as "the night of torture in Solna", two men, 18 and 21 years old, were sentenced to five and a half and nine years in prison respectively.

    In 2019, Sweden saw 7,741 robberies reported to the police, a ten-year high. In recent years, the term "humiliation robbery" has been coined and entered Swedish media parlance specifically for crimes that also feature elements of moral, physical, or sexual torture.

    The spike in violent crime spurred the authorities into abandoning its practice of recent decades to omit the ethnicity of the perpetrators from statistics for ethical reasons. In a major U-turn, however, the Swedish Crime Prevention Council said it will include the ethnicity of both perpetrators and their victims in the next batch of statistics.

    Related:

    Swedish Report Identifies African, Middle-Eastern Migrants as Least Self-Sufficient
    Vast Majority of Swedes Want Fewer Migrants Amid Nascent Government Crisis
    Sweden Seeks Mandatory Daycare Amid Reports of Migrant Children's Scanty Language Skills
    Sweden Democrats Leader Hands Out 'Our Country Is Full' Flyers at Turkish Border Amid Migrant Influx
    Tags:
    EU, Immigration, Scandinavia, Sweden Democrats party, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse