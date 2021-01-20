Watch Big Explosion Rattle Madrid's City Centre

A massive explosion on Wednesday has damaged a retirement home in Toledo street, in the centre of Madrid.
According to the newspaper Mundo, the explosion was caused by a gas leak which reports say have left at least six injured and several dead.
January 20, 2021
#puertadetoledo #explosionedificio #madrid #españa pic.twitter.com/P4VqT3Id90— OscaritoPerú (@PeruOscarito) January 20, 2021
#Madrid #España pic.twitter.com/2NasrkAGjj— Ricardo Vásquez (@Ricardo84547473) January 20, 2021
Police sources told the La Sexta channel that the explosion in the Puerta de Toledo neighbourhood ripped through four floors. Firefighters, police and emergency personnel are working at the scene.
January 20, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)