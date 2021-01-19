Italian Senate Gives Confidence to Conte Government With 156 Votes in Favor, 140 Against

156 members of the upper house of the Italian parliament voted in support of the cabinet, 140 Senate members voted against, while 16 abstained.
The results were announced after a significant delay after two senators arrived late for the final procedure. After technical consultations, Senate President Elisabetta Casellati said their votes had been counted.
According to media reports, the ruling coalition was unable to gain the 161 votes needed to provide it with a stable absolute majority. As a result, the government could lose the confidence of the parliament in a future vote.
Over the past week, after a smaller party, Italia Viva, established by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, has withdrawn its support for the coalition government, the nation was engulfed in new political turmoil, thereby robbing it of getting a majority in Parliament.
