Forty Percent of Serbians Opt for Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Health Ministry Says

"As of today, 28 percent are in favour of receiving the Pfizer vaccine, 40 percent have chosen Sputnik V, the others do not care which one [vaccine]", Derlek said during a television appearance.
On 16 January, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country expected to receive an additional 250,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine on Tuesday. According to Vucic, Serbia will vaccinate 80 percent of its seven million inhabitants with vaccines developed by different pharmaceutical companies.
Serbia launched its national vaccination campaign on 24 December, when the country received the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Six days later, Serbia obtained 2,400 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. On 6 January, Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic and Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin were inoculated with Sputnik V.
All comments
Show new comments (0)