Register
06:08 GMT19 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Runes

    Swedish Prosecutor General Seeks to Equate Age-Old Nordic Rune With Swastika

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 16
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107522/48/1075224815_0:113:1200:788_1200x675_80_0_0_817d9b2a40e85dff10a980f1a636c3dd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101191081809358-swedish-prosecutor-general-seeks-to-equate-age-old-nordic-rune-with-swastika/

    Runes are a set of related scripts predating the adoption of the Latin alphabet and Christianity and used by Germanic and Scandinavian tribes in the early Middle Ages. Today, they remain in use for aesthetic and symbolic purposes.

    Swedish Prosecutor General Petra Lundh wants the historic Tyr rune to be equated with the swastika over its present-day use and covert Nazi messaging, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    The background is that the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) uses the Tyr rune, dating back to the early Germanic period, as their symbol. Both a district court and court of appeal have previously rejected the sign being regarded as incitement against ethnic groups, and a number of Swedish organisations for Old Norse heritage have also criticised the attempts to stamp the runic language as Nazi-related.

    Prosecutor General Petra Lundh, however, isn't ready to throw in the towel and has appealed to the nation's Supreme Court, requesting it to review the verdicts from the lower courts. According to her, the presentation of the Tyr rune should be enough to constitute incitement against ethnic groups.

    "There are previous cases similar to this where people have been convicted of incitement against ethnic groups. These have been demonstrations where the participants wore uniform-like attire, bore certain symbols, and gave speeches. The big difference is that in this case they wore a symbol that is not as well known as the Nazi symbols such as the swastika are and that they did not have uniforms from the 30s and 40s", Petra Lundh said in a press release.

    According to Lundh, it is well known that the Tyr rune was used by the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s, and that it was obvious to anyone that the neo-Nazis of today who use it want to spread a similar message as well.

    So far it remains unclear how the ban will mesh with freedom of religion, as the rune in question is the symbol of the Old Norse god Tyr, who is still worshipped by neo-pagans across Scandinavia.

    Critics, including the news outlet Samhällsnytt, suggested that the neo-Nazis who use the Tyr rune today will only switch to another rune, and in the long run the entire Old Norse runic alphabet, which is part of Scandinavian cultural heritage, will need to be banned. Another argument is that if the neo-Nazis start using Latin characters as their symbols, following the same logic, parts of the modern alphabet will have to be banned as well.

    The neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motstandsrorelsens) sympathisers demonstrate in central Stockholm (File)
    © AFP 2020 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    The neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motstandsrorelsens) sympathisers demonstrate in central Stockholm (File)

    Additionally, logotypes using the Tyr rune or bearing a close resemblance to it, such as that of the Swedish Social Insurance Agency, may also come under scrutiny.

    Runes, a set of related alphabets, were used by various Germanic and Scandinavian tribes before the adoption of the Latin alphabet, and remained in use for specialised and decorative purposes thereafter. The Scandinavian runic alphabet is known as Futhark (based on the first six letters).

    The earliest runic inscriptions date from around 150 AD. Runes started to fall out of fashion as Scandinavia underwent Christianisation in the Middle Ages.

    Runes had a sacral meaning in Viking culture, because in Norse lore Odin, the supreme god, impaled himself with his own spear and hung on the world tree, Yggdrasil, for nine days and nights to perceive the meaning of the runes.

    Today, runes are used by neo-paganists, in fantasy and fiction and for aesthenic purposes. Among other things, runes representing the intials of Viking king Harald Bluetooth appear in the famous Bluetooth logo.

    Related:

    Pagans, History Buffs Rage as Sweden Considers Banning "Nazi" Runes
    Tags:
    Neo-Nazi, swastika, runes, Nordic Resistance Movement, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris wears an elegant one-shoulder satin bodycon gown at Showtime's 2012 EMMYEVE Soiree held at Sunset Tower on 22 September 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
    Fan of Pearls and Converse Sneakers: Style of US First Female Vice President Kamala Harris
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse