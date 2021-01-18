Register
19:28 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Students, parents and teachers gather in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral, in Milan, Italy, to protest against the Lombardy's government decision to delay reopening of high schools until Jan. 24 amid an extension of its anti-covid measures, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

    Italian Tourism Federation Aims to Promote Idea of Vaccine Passports in EU, President Says

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081806206_0:153:3072:1881_1200x675_80_0_0_cca85172985af0b358d76c75b850ea85.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101181081806236-italian-tourism-federation-aims-to-promote-idea-of-vaccine-passports-in-eu-president-says/

    GENOA, Italy (Sputnik) - Italian travel and tourism federation Federturismo Confindustria seeks to promote the idea of EU vaccine passports to stimulate travel among those who have been immunized, the federation's president, Marina Lalli, told Sputnik.

    The idea to use a standardized certificate showing that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 was put forward last week by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The issue, supported by such figures as President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, is expected to be discussed by EU leaders on Thursday during a virtual summit on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "We agree very much. So much so that we ourselves are the promoters of this action. In recent days we wrote a letter to our government, to Prime Minister [Giuseppe] Conte, to Minister [of Culture Dario] Franceschini and Minister [of Health Roberto] Speranza, asking if they can in some way be ambassadors for this decision in Europe," Lalli said.

    The head of Federturismo noted that there was no response from the government at the moment, which was understandable, as the Italian government was undergoing a vote of confidence in the parliament.

    "We are also cooperating with our European colleagues, associations equal to Federturismo in other European nations, to try to bring this same request directly in Europe," Lalli continued.

    The president added that Federturismo Confindustria had also discussed the health passports idea with the coordinator of the regional councilors for tourism in Italy and proposed promoting the initiative together in order to start with intra-regional travel first and then try to bring it to the international level.

    "Now that more and more people will become vaccinated, [for example] we have vaccinated over one million persons so far and this number will reach some 10 million by spring, it would really be a shame not to take this opportunity to bring back to safe traveling a fairly large number of people," Lalli stated.

    Lalli also responded to naysayers who are wary of issuing special documents and singling out a group of people.

    "Of course, there are people who are reluctant to this proposal because in any case a health passport somehow evokes some memories of bad times in history. But we are not talking here about identifying people on some basis, we are simply talking about those who have been lucky to have received the vaccine before the others, because perhaps they belong to a protected category. In their case it is incomprehensible why they should continue to stay at home and respect the restrictive rules that for them should no longer be valid," Lalli countered.

    The COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be devastating to the tourism industry in Europe and across the globe, as countries limit entry to prevent the virus from spreading. The situation remains severe in the wake of the pandemic's second wave in the fall, as well as the recent emergence of mutated strains of the virus.

    In late December, members of the European Union began mass vaccination of their citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with frontline health workers and people from risk groups listed as a top priority. Since then, Italy has vaccinated over 1 million people, leading the vaccination campaign on the continent.

    Related:

    EU to Purchase Another 100 Million Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
    Danes, Finns Most Positive in Europe About COVID Vaccine, Gov't Pandemic Efforts, Poll Finds
    Hungary's Orban Looks East for COVID-19 Vaccines After EU Buy-up Falls Short
    Le Monde Reveals Contents of Pfizer Covid Vax-Related Docs Stolen From EU Medicine Watchdog
    Tags:
    passport, Passports, vaccines, Vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, EU, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris wears an elegant one-shoulder satin bodycon gown at Showtime's 2012 EMMYEVE Soiree held at Sunset Tower on 22 September 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
    Fan of Pearls and Converse Sneakers: Style of US First Female Vice President Kamala Harris
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse