Frankfurt Airport Evacuated Over Reported 'Gun Alert'

Terminal 1 of the Frankfurt Airport in Germany has been evacuated due to a reported "gun threat".
Due to an ongoing police operation, parts of Terminal 1, the regional train station and the crossing to the long-distance train station are currently closed at Frankfurt Airport. Passengers are asked to follow the instructions of the security staff on site. pic.twitter.com/5EtfEyYkuU— Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) January 16, 2021
A video has emerged online showing a police officer pointing a gun at someone lying on the floor.
Frankfurt Airport pic.twitter.com/N4FL2WL9o8— Scarface 🥇 (@Scarfac07595271) January 16, 2021
Some passengers posted on Twitter, asking if the evacuation will lead to flight cancellations.
@EmiratesSupport there is a mass evacuation at frankfurt Airport because of a gun threat. What does this mean for travelers? Will flights be delayed? Refunded? Will travelers get a hotel overnight? I was planning to fly to Dubai at 8:30 pic.twitter.com/ksp3QyWgox— Cassandra Beyer (@cassi_xo_) January 16, 2021
