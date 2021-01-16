Demonstrators March in Paris to Oppose Global Security Bill

Sputnik is live from Paris, where protesters gathered for the second round of demonstrations dubbed 'March of Powers' and 'March of Liberties' to oppose the so-called Global Security Bill.
The bill, adopted by the French parliament's lower house in November, outlaws the display and distribution of images of police officers.
Critics of the global security law have said it threatens to hamper the work of journalists covering protests and inform the French population, while also violating freedom of expression.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
