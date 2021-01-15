Situation Outside Berlin Central Station as Gov't Discusses Travel Restrictions

Sputnik comes live from Berlin Central Station this Friday, 15 January, as a possible 15km travel ban may be introduced.
On Thursday, local media reported that German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to discuss a complete national shutdown with regional governors.
New restrictions — dubbed a "mega-lockdown" by the Bild daily — may include a complete halt to local and long-distance public transport and significantly limit reasonable excuses for leaving home.
Several states have reportedly insisted on making working from home the new normal and ordering that FFP2 respirators - which filter out more particles than cloth coverings - be worn.
Nothing has been agreed yet, but the new rules would stay in place until the end of February if adopted. The existing restrictions were set for review on 25 January.
