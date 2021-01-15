Register
12:09 GMT15 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    France Backtracks on Plans to Install 'New COVID Controls' at UK Border to Deter Mutant Strain

    © AFP 2020 / William Edwards
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (493)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081531436_0:308:3094:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_9e9119f8374ccd4591e49ca4bf056f45.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101151081775495-france-backtracks-on-plans-to-install-new-covid-controls-at-uk-border-to-deter-mutant-strain/

    As countries around the world roll out COVID-19 vaccines and enforce lockdown measures to stop the spread of the virus, health authorities have been forced to contend with the further challenge of a more contagious form of the coronavirus first found in the UK.

    Amid a flurry of concerns that new COVID-related controls for hauliers entering France from the UK might generate chaos at the border, French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari announced on Friday there would be no change for now, pending a coordinated EU approach to curbing the spread of the pandemic.

    ​Djebbari said in a series of tweets that previous provisions requiring truck drivers entering France from Britain to provide a negative COVID-19 test would remain unchanged.

    A member of the UK Border agency stands at the entrance of the Channel Ferries in Calais, northern France, on January 27, 2009 .
    © AFP 2020 / Philippe Huguen
    A member of the UK Border agency stands at the entrance of the Channel Ferries in Calais, northern France, on January 27, 2009 .

    Earlier, France announced that people travelling from non-EU countries would no longer be able to enter the country by virtue of having a negative result from a rapid lateral flow COVID-19 test.

    Fallout from the measure, announced by French Prime Minister Jean Castex, had triggered fears that post-Brexit border challenges would be further compounded by the need for a negative PCR test to be confirmed before entering the country.

    The lateral flow tests that hauliers are subjected to by the British government are faster, but potentially less accurate.

    Mutant Strain Seeps into Europe

    Known in France and many European countries as either the British or English variant, it's been proven to be more contagious, with the UK's Office for National Statistics reporting that it now accounts for more than 60 percent of positive tests in England, and more than 80 percent in London.

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay/File Photo
    A commuter walks past information boards at Waterloo station during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 5, 2021

    The UK is in the midst of its third national lockdown, with schools shut and people ordered to stay at home as the new virus variant has contributed to a surge in cases in recent months.

    Government statistics show that on 14 January, 48,682 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country.

    A University of Cambridge lab, led by clinical microbiologist Ravi Gupta, described the mutation in December a series of tweets, noting it involved the deletion of two genes involved in the "spike protein" on the coronavirus.

    ​The spike protein is responsible for both the virus' ability to infect human cells and for human immune systems to detect and fight the virus. Despite efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic and this new strain in particular, clusters have popped up across France and in other countries.

    UK’s ‘Lax Approach’

    Northern France, which has been implementing an intensive programme of COVID-19 testing, has also been supplementing the screening measures by checking if people are infected with the new coronavirus strain. The test is more thorough, with the results taking hours.

    Jean-Philippe Dancoine, a local doctor and deputy mayor of the town of Roubaix, was quoted by Sky News as saying:

    "The more we look, the more we will find of this variant."

    Dancoine also voiced his disappointment over what he sees as Britain's lax efforts to contain the virus.

    "I don't think people are fully aware yet of the danger of the English variant. It's more contagious, so it will require people to be more careful and be more strict about rules and wearing masks. We can see that the wearing of a mask, and the control measures, have been less strict in Great Britain than in Spain, France or Italy," he said.

    A chorus of voices across Europe has been reproaching the UK for not enforcing measures needed to curb the spread of the pandemic.

    "I think that part of the explanation for the exponential rise of the virus in the UK is the not-so-clear policies, and relatively relaxed policies, that were leading up to Christmas. They surely did not help. And it explains part of the epidemic," Marc van Ranst, Belgium's leading virologist and a adviser to the national government was quoted as saying.

    The new strain has brought with it the threat of turning an "epidemic that was getting under control and putting it out of control again," says Van Ranst.

    According to the virologist, only tougher restrictions at the borders, calls to discourage travel, heightened track and testing, and even cuts to Eurostar services between Brussels and London will help control the spread. 

    "People being able to travel freely is a vulnerability, and it's probably something that we need to rethink if we're really going to be serious about trying to halt the British variant," he said.

    In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to see tighter lockdown measures introduced, including a curfew and a ban on public transport, according to reports, amid concerns over the new strain of the coronavirus.

    New measures, set to be discussed at a meeting of senior officials next week, according to Bild, could include a ban on both local and long-distance public transport in Germany.

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (493)

    Related:

    UK PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in Parliament
    COVID-19 Puts Greater Strain on Health Systems; Rockford Residents Stand Up Against Police Brutality
    UK PM Seeks to Capitalise on ‘Vaccine Bump’ as He Looks to Delay Local Elections, Labour MP Claims
    Britain: Boris Johnson Says COVID-19 Lockdown is 'Working' as Hospital Cases Fall
    Tags:
    Brexit, Brexit, France, coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse