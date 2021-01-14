Register
07:06 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Oresund bridge pictured from Lernacken on the Swedish side of the Oresund strait November 12, 2015.

    Sweden Eyes Network of Car-and-Rail Tunnels to Denmark Across the Sound

    © AFP 2020 / TT NEWS AGENCY / ERLAND VINBERG
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101141081761464-sweden-eyes-network-of-car-and-rail-tunnels-to-denmark-across-the-sound/

    If green-lit and carried out, the new project will link the two nations at the narrowest part of the Sound, where Sweden and Denmark are separated by less than four kilometres of water.

    The southern Swedish region of Skåne has presented plans to build a network of tunnels between the Swedish city of Helsinborg and its Danish twin Helsingør, classically known as Elsinore.

    The idea for the region is to start building the so-called HH tunnels in 2024, so that the mega-project is fully ready by 2030, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    The plan for the new link between Helsingborg and Helsingør features four tunnels – two for trains in each direction and two for vehicle traffic. The train tunnels will run between each city's central station, while the vehicle tunnels will have their “anchors” south of the cities.

    A fixed link in the northern parts of the Sound, replacing the traditional ferry connection between Helsingborg and Helsingør located, at its narrowest part, around four kilometres apart, has been discussed for many years.

    Two investigations are currently underway. The Swedish and Danish governments will shortly present a strategic analysis of the fixed link. According to Skåne regional board chairman Carl Johan Sonesson, it will soon be ready.

    Additionally, the Swedish government has an investigation of its own going on, conducted by the Swedish Transport Administration, which deals with the feasibility and associated costs.

    While nothing has been decided so far, Region Skåne wants the link and is prepared to enter as a co-financier and co-owner of the HH connection.

    “We are now starting discussions about it with each state,” Carl Johan Sonesson told the national broadcaster SVT.

    The link is expected to greatly reduce travel time between the two countries and give a great boost to the local labour market and galvanise the entire Øresund Region that comprises the populous provinces of Zealand in eastern Denmark and Skåne in southern Sweden into one, giant, Øresund Region.

    “We thus see new growth opportunities in Denmark and southern Sweden, all the way up to Gothenburg,” Carl Johan Sonesson emphasised.

    Centred around the Øresund Strait, or the Sound, the Øresund Region is a metropolitan area with some 4 million inhabitants with Copenhagen and Malmö as its focal points. The region enjoys age-old economic and cultural ties, and is largely seen as a common market of goods, labour and ideas.

    The area's previous major infrastructural project, the eight-kilometre Øresund Bridge, the longest combined road and rail bridge in Europe, has been credited with further boosting cohesion and making life easier for thousands of commuters.

     

     

    Related:

    Swedish State Epidemiologist Slammed for Calling Country's Pandemic Response 'Relatively Successful'
    Debate Over 'NATO Option' Brewing as Swedes Equally Divided Over Alliance Accession
    Tags:
    tunnel, bridge, Denmark, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo shows seven women that were on death row at the Mountain View Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, in Gatesville, Texas. The list includes names and when they arrived at the facilities after their sentencing: Darlie Routier, arrived at the unit on 5 February 1997 and is still awaiting execution; Pamela Lynn Perillo, arrived on 4 September 1980 but was resentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 12 July 2000; Karla Faye Tucker, arrived on 18 December 1984 and was executed on 3 February 1998; Betty Lou Beets, arrived on 14 October 1985, was executed on 24 February 2000; Frances Elaine Newton, arrived on 17 November 1988 and was executed on 14 September 2005; Erica Yvonne Sheppard, arrived on 26 April 1995 and is still awaiting execution; Cathy Lynn Henderson, arrived on 1 June 1995, died on 2 August 2015 in a hospital.
    Female Inmates That Were Once Put on Death Row in the US
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse