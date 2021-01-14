Register
16:16 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Thursday, March 12, 2020 file photo the President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde looks up prior to a press conference following a meeting of the ECB governing council in Frankfurt, Germany.

    Eurozone Set For 'Positive' Start Amid COVID-19 Recovery Effort, Vaccine Rollout, ECB's Lagarde Says

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081354035_0:106:2944:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_54b32533e0648eca00acd1b1644e3b82.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101141081759950-eurozone-set-for-positive-start-amid-covid-19-recovery-effort-vaccine-rollout-ecbs-lagarde-says/

    Europe's trajectory was more optimistic as several key programmes were being rolled out across the 27-member union, but outcomes depended on the efficacy of such initiatives and numerous potential disruptions, one of bloc's most central figures said at a key summit this week.

    The outlook of the 27-member European Union was more optimistic as a rebound was predicted across the 27-member bloc, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said at the Reuters NEXT summit on Wednesday.

    When asked by Sputnik for an update on the ECB's Financial Stability Review in November, namely amid fresh vaccines rollouts, the emergence of mutant variants of COVID-19, the post-Brexit deal with the United Kingdom, and others factors, Lagarde said numerous situations had been taken into account for the estimates.

    "At the start of the uncertain items, we had issues like Brexit. Will it be resolved? Will it be hard or soft? What kind of arrangements will we have? We had obviously the outcome of the US elections and, more importantly, of the [US] Senate elections as well, and we had very little certainty about the approval of the various vaccines that would lead to vaccinations", Lagarde explained.

    But she added more pessimistic outlooks had cleared over time, namely after Brexit had been resolved "at the very last hour", allowing greater clarity on the terms of trade as the situation evolved over the coming months.

    Joe Kaeser, CEO of the German engineering giant Siemens
    © AFP 2020 / CHRISTOF STACHE
    'New World Trade Order' Urgently Needed Amid Rise of New Technologies, China's Tech Market, CEO Says
    Speaking on President-Elect Joe Biden, Mrs Lagarde explained he had been confirmed and a new Senate majority would "give a more stable political basis" to the incoming administration at the start of his term.

    The race for a COVID-19 vaccine had been "laborious", but "initial steps" to order vaccines, build testing centres and others would expand the number of vaccines beyond the mRNA messenger base list to build herd immunity, she said.

    "So, from that perspective, we start on a more positive basis than what some would like to look at, and furthermore, which was clearly unexpected when we went into that disastrous pandemic, the Europeans have demonstrated that, when the going gets tough, the tough Europeans can get together, hang together and produce results," she explained.

    Rapid Deployment of NextGenerationEU Programme Post-COVID-19

    Speaking further with Alessandra Galloni, Reuters global managing editor, Mrs Lagarde said that health and vaccination rollouts would pose further uncertainty as concerns over efficiency, speed of deployment and European sentiment could not be determined, which would be "critically important" for economic development and forecasts.

    Concerns over the rapid deployment of the European Commission's €750bn NextGenerationEU programme could affect outcomes for the central bank, she said, adding she hoped a rapid rollout would lead to recovery efforts.

    "The next generation EU will have to be rolled out efficiently, rapidly and based on strategic plans, some of which have already been submitted. We know that roughly 11 European countries have already submitted their plans. They are being reviewed, assessed, there will be criticisms and shortfalls, but the work is ongoing, and hopefully the borrowing will start rapidly and payment to member-states to support their recovery efforts and stimulus will kickstart early on," Lagarde said.

    ECB forecasts for 2021 stood at 3.9 percent but would move to 4.2 percent in 2022 and would later return to 2.1 percent in the Eurozone, with Eurozone COVID-19 lockdowns being accounted for in the assessments, she said, citing figures.

    The forecasts were "predicated" on lockdown measures continuing up to the end of Q1 at the end of March, following plans from EU member-states such as Germany, Belgium, Austria, Spain, the Netherlands, France and others, she added.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech at the European parliament Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
    © AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
    Reuters NEXT Virtual Summit to Host Four-Day Panel Talks With Top Global Leaders in Gov't, Business
    But further problems such as slow or inefficient vaccine programmes could affect assessments, she said, adding: "There is clearly a wrap of logistics [and] an impetus on vaccinations".

    The ongoing Reuters NEXT summit is taking place from 11 to 14 January and joins 25,000 journalists, executives, professionals and world leaders to tackle global challenges in politics, tech, press freedom and business.

    The four-day event is one of the largest in the world and includes speakers such as Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth, US economist Jeffrey Sachs, World Bank president David Malpass, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and many others.

    Related:

    Reuters NEXT Virtual Summit to Host Four-Day Panel Talks With Top Global Leaders in Gov't, Business
    Biden's Green New Deal to Back US Workers 'Ready' for Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery, Academic Says
    'New World Trade Order' Urgently Needed Amid Rise of New Technologies, China's Tech Market, CEO Says
    Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Rollout To Expand Globally Despite Western Media Claims, RDIF Chief Says
    Tags:
    economic forecast, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, European Central Bank, banking, economic stimulus, European Council, European Commission, European Union (EU), Eurozone, Christine Lagarde
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse