Register
15:15 GMT13 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti gestures as he speaks during a media conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Des. 9 ,2020

    French Justice Minister Probed Over 'Conflict of Interest', Anti-Corruption Body Says

    © AP Photo / Charles Platiau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081755026_0:241:3010:1935_1200x675_80_0_0_1525d0afe6c1d62d0d5b51fed4141754.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101131081755206-french-justice-minister-probed-over-conflict-of-interest-anti-corruption-body-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has been placed under preliminary investigation on suspected conflict of interest related to his previous occupation, the Anticor anti-corruption association said on Wednesday.

    "The Minister of Justice used his function as Keeper of the Seals to address the problem that was his when he was a lawyer. This is called illegal interest taking, that is to say, using a public authority function to serve a personal interest," Anticor's lawyer Jerome Karsenti said, as cited by the association in a statement.

    According to the complaints from Anticor and the unions, Dupond-Moretti initiated unfair administrative proceedings against the prosecutors of the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) investigating his alleged assistance to Sarkozy and Herzog by warning them about their phones being tapped as part of an inquiry in their case. Dupond-Moretti filed a complaint against the PNF investigators, who examined his telephone records as a lawyer in the case.

    Although he withdrew the complaint after having been appointed the new justice minister on July 6, Dupond-Moretti initiated another probe on the PNF, a move which Anticor said was aimed at settling personal scores and send a message to the prosecutors who will bring the charge against Nicolas Sarkozy and Thierry Herzog.

    The inquiry was launched by the Law Court of the Republic, which is designed to try cases of ministerial misconduct in France after it received complaints from Anticor and three magistrates' unions, which accuse the minister of abusing his official power to farther his interest as a former lawyer in the corruption and influence-peddling probe targeting former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his lawyer Thierry Herzog.

    Google Maps application is demonstrated in New York (File)
    © AP Photo / Karly Domb Sadof
    French Justice Minister Seeks Complete Removal of Prison Images From Google Maps
    The Liberation newspaper also reported that a separate preliminary investigation was launched on Wednesday on similar grounds against Minister of Overseas Territories Sebastien Lecornu.

    The probe, initiated back in 2019, concerns the minister's previous activities as the former President of the Departmental Council of the northern French department of Eure and the administrator in the Societe des Autoroutes de Paris Normandie ( SAPN) motorway company, also targeted Lecornu for an alleged conflict of interest.

    Tags:
    corruption, conflict of interest, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse