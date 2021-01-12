German Police Shut Down 'World's Largest Darknet Marketplace'

Police in the German city of Oldenburg stated that they "were able to arrest the alleged operator of suspected world's largest illegal marketplace on the darknet, the DarkMarket, at the weekend", prosecutors stated on Tuesday.
According to the statement, a 34-year-old Australian national was arrested at the German-Danish border, and more than 20 of the site's servers were seized in Moldova and Ukraine.
The prosecutors said that the site was used to sell drugs, stolen credit card data, and malware around the world.
The DarkMarket was the second platform operating under that name, since the original site was shut down in 2008 by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. Law enforcement services gained access to its users' data, which led to 60 arrests across the globe.
