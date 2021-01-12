Register
07:42 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Quran

    Illegal Quran Statue in Swedish City Defaced in 'Artistic Performance' - Photo

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105418/77/1054187730_0:37:1920:1117_1200x675_80_0_0_f55c0104a4aa452a9c9900330d26df7d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101121081738668-illegal-quran-statue-in-swedish-city-defaced-in-artistic-performance/

    While the deployment took place without permission and the identity of those responsible remains unknown, the metal Quran statue has already stirred controversy, sparked debate, and suffered vandalism.

    A concrete block with a gilded Quran on top has been placed as a statue in a park in the city of Malmö.

    The Quran is depicted in metal and placed on top of a sloping concrete foundation about half a metre wide.

    Newspapers Sydsvenskan and Expressen presented the object as a "work of art", emphasising its "official look". Expressen even speculated that it could be a form of "guerilla artwork" intended to provoke or give food for thought.

    The City of Malmö said they had no previous knowledge of the deployment, are unaware of the authors' identity, and remain undecided about its future.

    "This is certainly an installation that someone put in place on their own. This is something we will have to investigate in the coming week and see how we handle it", Tobias Nilsson, department manager at the real estate and street office, told Sydsvenskan.

    Jan Hjärpe, professor emeritus of Islamology at Lund University, suggested to wait for popular reaction.

    "It can become sensitive if dog owners let their dogs pee on it or something like that", he pointed out.

    Regardless of whether it is a work of art, a political statement, or a religious shrine, it was soon vandalised, as a piece of the concrete foundation was chipped away.

    Furthermore, street artist Dan Park, who is known for provoking outrage with political messages mixed with satire, wrote "Burn" below the metal book. Park himself described his performance as a "counter-action against Islamisation".

    ​"I disarmed a politically correct provocation that the Quran sculpture was from the beginning. Pro-Islamisation became No-Islamisation", Park told the news outlet Samhällsnytt.

    Park further ventured that the sculpture hadn't been set up by Muslims but by left-wingers.

    "The authors are hardly Muslims who want to promote the Quran. They are some left-wing hipsters who want to provoke 'Islamophobes', that is ordinary Swedes", Park said.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от bjornfritz (@bjornfritz)

    The artist, who is no stranger to controversy himself, attracted national attention in August of last year when he, jointly with Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, planned an anti-Islamic demonstration with Quran-burning in Malmö, which the police denied on the grounds that they could not guarantee security anywhere in the city. The Quran, however, was still lit by Paludan's supporters, which resulted in Islamic riots.

    Malmö is often touted as Sweden's most multicultural city and is home to people from 184 nationalities. Depending on the method of calculation, between a third and a half of its population of 330,000 have a foreign background, including a sizeable Muslim diaspora that includes Bosnians, Lebanese, Somalis, Afghans, Syrians, and Iraqis.

    Related:

    Radical Islamists Harvest $140 Million Through Deals With Swedish State – Report
    Former Swedish Politician Rings Alarm Bells Over Islamist Infiltration in Her Country's Politics
    Swedish Minister Slams Violent Islamists as 'Biggest Threat to Europe' Amid Elevated Preparedness
    Tags:
    Quran, controversy, art, Islam, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse