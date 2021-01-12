Register
06:08 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Swedish troops prepare to conduct a perimiter patrol during Exercise Winter Sun in Boden, Sweden on 15th March 2018

    Debate Over 'NATO Option' Brewing as Swedes Equally Divided Over Alliance Accession

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107701/95/1077019519_0:107:2048:1259_1200x675_80_0_0_cbe4fa155892aa5ae87dd18a96c134f0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101121081737919-debate-over-nato-option-brewing-as-swedes-equally-divided-over-alliance-accession/

    Since abandoning its stance of neutrality after the end of the Cold War, Sweden has been edging closer to NATO through various collaborations and joint military drills, yet formally remains non-aligned.

    Public opinion regarding Swedish membership in NATO is now divided into three almost equal parts, according to a new survey by the newspaper Dagens Nyheter and pollster Ipsos. Some 35 percent of Swedes believed their country shouldn't apply for NATO membership, 33 percent answered "yes", and 32 percent were unsure.

    The share of NATO opponents sunk by three percent, while the proportion of NATO supporters increased by just as much compared with a previous survey conducted just over a year ago.

    "This is the third survey in a row where the share of those who oppose applying for NATO membership is decreasing. This means that for the first time since we started measuring, it weighs evenly between supporters and opponents of NATO membership", Nicklas Källebring, opinion analyst at Ipsos, told Dagens Nyheter.

    Meanwhile, a renewed debate on NATO accession is brewing in Swedish politics. Whereas the centre-right bloc joined by the national-conservative Sweden Democrats, following a surprising U-turn, demand a so-called "NATO option" in the country's security policy, the ruling Social Democrats see no benefits in doing so and remain firmly opposed.

    In her recent speech at the digital conference Nation and Defence, Social Democrat Foreign Minister Ann Linde warned that political divisions create uncertainty about Sweden's security policy. Linde earlier stressed it is the government that establishes the country's security policy line and that a NATO option is irrelevant even if a parliamentary majority demands it.

    Linde emphasised that security policy must be long-term, predictable, and characterised by continuity.

    "Sweden has therefore so far made security policy decisions in a broad consensus", Linde told national broadcaster SVT, stressing that abrupt changes risk creating speculations, which is "not in Sweden's interest".

    By contrast, liberal-conservative Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson argued that a NATO option is a "completely logical consequence" of Sweden's increasing collaboration with NATO and various NATO countries, including the US.

    "It is the government that is now creating uncertainty about Sweden's security policy line by living with its phantom pains from the time of neutrality", Kristersson said, emphasising that the Social Democrats "have no eternal veto right" on this issue.

    A technician sits near Sweden's C130 Hercules transport aircraft during the Lithuanian - NATO air force exercise at the air force base near Siauliai Zuokniai, Lithunaia on April 1, 2014
    © AFP 2020 / PETRAS MALUKAS
    Sweden Democrats Flip-Flop on NATO, Green-Light Swedish Accession to Alliance
    A NATO option wouldn't mean immediate accession, but rather that Swedish NATO membership is a possible alternative if the security policy situation changes.

    In recent years, Sweden has been edging closer to NATO through various collaborations and joint military drills. This spurred a group of researchers at Gothenburg University, the Chalmers University of Technology, and the National Defence College to contest that non-alignment and increased military cooperation are an "impossible combination".

    The researchers emphasised that after the end of the Cold War Sweden effectively abandoned its policy of neutrality in favour of non-alignment. Neutrality, however, remains an important part of Sweden's self-image, even if this policy has been formally abandoned. The increasingly close relationship with NATO is difficult to reconcile with the self-perception of neutrality, non-alignment, and generally being a global "force for good", as the Swedish public has historically regarded NATO as a symbol of militarism, incitement to war, and nuclear weapons, the researchers argued.

    Related:

    Swedish Military Shamed for Political Activism Over New Pro-LGBT Campaign
    Too Few Women in Power: Feminist Sweden Schools NATO on Gender Equality
    Swedish Defence Minister Pins Massive Military Build-Up on Russia
    Sweden Announces ‘High Readiness Action’ in Baltic Sea in ‘Signal’ to Russia, NATO Partners
    Tags:
    non-alignment, NATO, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse