Paris Approves Ambitious $300 Million Project to Turn Champs-Elysees Into 'Extraordinary Garden'

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has approved a major project that would turn almost two kilometres of the famous Champs-Élysées into an "extraordinary garden".
"The legendary avenue has lost its splendour during the last 30 years. It has been progressively abandoned by Parisians and has been hit by several successive crises: the gilets jaunes [yellow vests protests], strikes, health and economic", the Champs-Élysées committee said in a statement, addressing the mayor's decision.
The project will cost around €250 million (over $300 million), but the street won't be transformed before the city hosts the 2024 Summer Olympics.
