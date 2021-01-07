'Strong' No Longer: Czech Prime Minister Ditches His MAGA-Inspired Cap on Social Media

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has removed a photo of him wearing his red "Strong Czechia" hat from his social media account. The headpiece's design was apparently inspired by US President Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again."
Babis replaced the photo after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, DC on 6 January. The Czech PM's profile picture now shows him sporting a respirator mask emblazoned with his country's flag.
"After the unprecedented attack on democracy in the United States, which I have unequivocally condemned, I deemed it fit to express my stance also by changing my profile photo," he said in the statement
The prime minister previously professed his support for Trump, telling the latter during a 2019 White House visit that he had "a similar plan to make the Czech Republic great again," according to AFP.
When President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, they disrupted a US Congress session to officially count the votes cast by the Electoral College.
As soon as the police managed to control the protesters, senators resumed their session and went on to confirm Biden as the next US president and Kamala Harris as his vice-president.
