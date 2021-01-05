Register
12:03 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Angela Merkel Draws Public Ire as She 'Blocked Bid to Secure More COVID Vaccine', Report Says

    © Sputnik / Alexei Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/02/1080350186_0:55:2689:1567_1200x675_80_0_0_80e6da44231e4792fc263c0ea2a49472.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101051081653960-angela-merkel-draws-public-ire-as-she-blocked-bid-to-secure-more-covid-vaccine-report-says/

    To date, the only vaccine formally approved in the EU is the US-German brainchild, the Pfizer-BioNtech jab, yet anger has mounted over the currently insufficient delivery of the vaccine across the bloc.

    Angela Merkel faced a barrage of criticism Monday after it was revealed she had personally intervened to rein in a motion by European health authorities to secure larger stocks of the coronavirus vaccine back in summer, The Telegraph reported.

    The newspaper Bild published a leaked letter from the German, French, Italian, and Dutch health ministers to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, whereby they agreed to ditch their individual initiatives and delegate full control over vaccine orders to the central EU authorities. As per the newspaper, the letter was initiated by Merkel, who sought to indicate her solidarity at the start of Germany's six-month EU presidency.

    "We believe that it is of utmost importance to have a common joint and single approach towards the various pharmaceutical companies", the four ministers wrote, further welcoming the Commission to spearhead activity with regard to coronavirus vaccinations:

    "We also consider that speed is of the essence in this case. So we deem it very useful if the Commission takes the lead in this process", the ministers went on.

    EU Lagging Behind

    Europe has since begun to fall behind in the race to secure sufficient stocks, The Telegraph stated, citing the European Union's failure to order sufficient doses of, for instance, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which the US developed jointly with a German pharmaceutical lab and manufactured in Belgium.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference following the Russia-France-Germany-Turkey summit on Syria in Istanbul on October 27, 2018.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klementiev
    Putin, Merkel Discuss Possibility for Joint Production of COVID-19 Vaccines, Kremlin Confirms

    Several days ago, Markus Söder, the leader of Germany's Christian Social Union, fumed that the European Commission had bungled the procurement of enough vaccine doses and the approval of their use across the bloc.

    "Obviously, the European purchasing procedure was inadequate", asserted Söder, who leads the state of Bavaria, in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

    "It is difficult to explain that a very good vaccine is developed in Germany but is vaccinated more quickly elsewhere".

    The worrisome trend has also been widely discussed in France, where President Emmanuel Macron has faced growing pressure to step up France's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

    Only a few hundred people in the country have so far been inoculated against the novel virus, with the French president reportedly infuriated at the slow pace of the vaccine roll-out. Critics also pointed to the measly 200,000 people who have been inoculated in Germany since mass vaccination officially kicked off across Europe a week ago.

    Tourists reflected in a EU logo
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU to Purchase Another 100 Million Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

    The Commission has moved to defend its record, pointing to the huge global demand for a vaccine.

    "The bottleneck at the moment is not the volume of orders but the worldwide shortage of production capacity", Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told AFP, as the Commission also remains locked in lengthy negotiations over supplies of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca inoculation. Separately, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) is reportedly poised to greenlight the American Moderna vaccine this week.

    The post-Brexit UK, meanwhile, has full-on embarked on a massive-scale vaccination campaign, with PM Boris Johnson saying Sunday he hoped to have tens of millions of vaccinations carried out in the first few months of the new year. A day later, he announced an upcoming third lockdown across the country, which has been taking stepped-up measures to beat back the galloping new - and more infectious - strain of coronavirus.

    Related:

    George Soros Slams Polish-Hungarian Win in EU Budget Talks as 'Merkel's Surrender'
    Putin, Merkel Discuss Possibility for Joint Production of COVID-19 Vaccines, Kremlin Confirms
    Merkel Says 2020 Has Been Her Hardest Year in Office
    Tags:
    EU, France, vaccine, vaccination, EU Commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Julian Assange's Extradition Denied by UK Judge: Supporters of Wikileaks' Co-Founder Rally in London
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse