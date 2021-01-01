Some 30 Cars Burnt on New Year's Eve in France's Strasbourg – Reports

“However, the situation is less tense than a year ago,” the source said.
According to other media reports, several people have been detained in Strasbourg.
The unrest with burnt cars and clashes between hooligans and law enforcement officers have taken place in Strasbourg on New Year’s Eves for the last several years.
Happy New Year Strasbourg! pic.twitter.com/HVAT9tvVSn— Vitalist International (@VitalistInt) January 1, 2021
Strasbourg France 🇫🇷 2021, how many cars will be burned this year. pic.twitter.com/NMYxUl8MgR— Based Finland 🇫🇮 (@Based_Finland) January 1, 2021
