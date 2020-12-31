At Least One Injured After Explosion in Residential Building in Riga

At least one person was injured after the explosion in the residential house in the Latvian capital that occured on Thursday, and five people were evacuated, the national rescue service said.
"As of 01:22 [23:22 GMT], we received information about the explosion in Agenskalns [district], Riga, where, according to preliminary information, an explosion took place in a residential house. The first and the second floors of the three-story building were damaged. Currently, we have information about 1 person injured and five more evacuated," the service said in a statement.
Videos allegedly filmed on scene were shared in social media, revealing the house damaged with the blast.
Взрыв жилого дома в Агенскалнсе. Перекресток Мелнсила и Лермонтова. Люди под завалами. pic.twitter.com/i0dW6OzFpk— Молодой твиттер (@aleksey_molodoy) December 30, 2020
На видео сложно разглядеть, но пламя выревается из трубы (газовой?). Будем надеятся, что в квартирах, по счастливой случайности не было людей 😪 pic.twitter.com/VcKHA4jAWf— Молодой твиттер (@aleksey_molodoy) December 31, 2020
According to the social media user who shared the videos, the roof of the building was blown away due to the explosion.
Взрыв был настолько сильным, что крышу дома отбросило на метров 20 в противоположный парк.— Молодой твиттер (@aleksey_molodoy) December 30, 2020
Работают спасатели. Дом пока продолжает гореть. pic.twitter.com/mPhCXvg5kY
