6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Croatia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 was recorded on Tuesday in Croatia according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
#Earthquake (#potres) M4.2 strikes 47 km SE of Zagreb - Centar (#Croatia) 2 min ago. More info: https://t.co/8yg59Kcaiv— AllQuakes - EMSC (@EMSC) December 29, 2020
The epicentre was located 46 km southeast of the country's capital Zagreb (with a population of about 698 thousand people) at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake was registered at 11:19 GMT.
dokle ovo više? pic.twitter.com/2PMq3lplUQ— Daniel Letica (@cipiripi1978) December 29, 2020
According to reports, tremors were felt in Belgrade, more than 380 km from the epicentre of the earthquake.
No damage and casualties have been reported so far.
