German Pilot Supports COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign by Tracing Giant Syringe in Sky

On Sunday, Germany, along with other European Union member states, kicked off a bloc-wide immunization campaign against the COVID-19 coronavirus disease with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, developed in cooperation between the US-based Pfizer and the German-based BioNTech SE companies.

German pilot Samy Kramer found a unique way to support the newly launched COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Germany and other European Union member states. The 20-year-old pilot flew some 200 kilometers to trace a giant syringe in the sky in a bid to draw attention to the immunization campaign.

Kramer mapped out his route using a GPS device before taking off into the skies from near Lake Constance in southern Germany.

The young pilot shared an animation video of his flight route on Instagram. The flight reportedly also showed up on global aircraft flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

“There are still relatively many people opposing the vaccination and my action may be a reminder for them to think about the topic, to get things moving”, Kramer told Reuters on Sunday. “Perhaps it was also a bit of a sign of joy, because the aviation industry has been hit pretty hard by the pandemic.”

Germany and other EU countries have started a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday. The German federal government is reportedly planning to distribute more than 1.3 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses by the end of December and about 700,000 doses per week starting from January.

The EU has agreed to purchase 300 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, along with millions of other vaccines.

As of Monday, Germany has registered more than 1.67 million coronavirus infection cases, and at least 30,508 deaths, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.