Register
22:08 GMT28 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pope Francis arrives for a Mass on Christmas Eve in St. Peter's Basilica amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the Vatican December 24, 2020.

    Pope Francis Formally Deprives Vatican Secretariat of Its State Assets Amid Ongoing Corruption Probe

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1c/1081592257_0:513:2673:2016_1200x675_80_0_0_a7d3eb39278f5804702a02d9bf02ae6d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012281081591953-pope-francis-formally-deprives-vatican-secretariat-of-its-state-assets-amid-ongoing-corruption/

    In mid-2019, Vatican prosecutors launched an investigation into allegations of corruption and mismanagement of donations and investments by the independent city-state’s secretariat of state that resulted in losses of tens of millions of euros amid financial troubles for the Holy See.

    The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, over the weekend signed into law a new document depriving the Vatican secretariat of state of its financial assets and real estate holdings amid an ongoing probe into allegations of corruption and mismanagement of the Holy See’s donations and investments.

    The new law requires the state’s secretariat to complete the transfer of all the holdings to another Vatican office by the deadline of 4 February 2021.

    “A better organisation of the administration, monitoring and supervision of the economic and financial activities of the Holy See to ensure transparent and efficient management and a clear separation of competences and functions, is a fundamental point in the reform of the Curia,” the pontiff wrote in the law.

    Now, all donations to the pope, including the Peter’s Pence collections from the faithful and all previous donations that had been managed by the secretariat of state, will go to the Vatican treasury office and be operated as separate funds accounted for in the general budget of the Holy See.

    The new law makes the changes, announced in November, permanent, and sets a firm date for their implementation.

    The pope pointed out, hopwever, that the office of the administrative body of the secretariat of state will remain to carry out “internal” as well as “other non-administrative functions”.

    “The so-called Administrative Office of the Secretariat of State shall maintain exclusively the human resources necessary to carry out the activities related to its internal administration, preparation of its budget and balance sheet and other non-administrative functions performed so far,” the law states.

    Under the new changes, the secretariat of state, which was the most powerful office of the Holy See, will have to propose a budget and have it approved and monitored by other departments.

    In August, Pope Francis began stripping the Vatican secretariat of its assets in the wake of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption of the Holy See’s funds after senior officials of the secretariat were involved in a controversial 350-million-euro investment into a luxury residential building in London that led to losses of tens of millions of euros. In November, the pontiff appointed a commission to put the changes into effect.

    Related:

    Chinese Hackers Penetrated Vatican Computer Networks Ahead of Catholic Church-Beijing Talks: Report
    Pope Francis Declines to Meet Mike Pompeo After Secretary of State Slams Vatican-China Ties - Report
    Vatican Strives to Uncover How Pope's IG Account 'Liked' Model's Racy Pic
    Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican
    Pope Francis Delivers Christmas Address at the Vatican
    Tags:
    investigation, corruption, Pope Francis, Vatican City, Vatican
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona before a 2010 FIFA World Cup group match against Nigeria.
    Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse