Register
19:06 GMT28 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Russian pipe-laying ship ‘Akademik Tscherski,' which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Tuesday, 8 Sept, 2020

    Nord Stream AG Finishes Pipe-Laying Works in German Waters Amid US Sanction Threats

    © AP Photo / Jens Buettner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080396685_0:166:3085:1901_1200x675_80_0_0_c5774d23e2461129a7a195efadf99000.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012281081591616-nord-stream-ag-finishes-pipe-laying-works-in-german-waters-amid-us-sanction-threats/

    Those involved in the multinational joint venture between Russian Gazprom and European energy giants have been forced to finalise its construction under sanctions pressure from the US.

    Nord Stream AG has finished laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 in Germany's exclusive economic zone, bringing the energy mega project one step step closer to completion, the DPA agency reported. The construction of the pipeline's 2.6 kilometre-long "German" part kicked-off earlier in December after Berlin green-lighted the plans.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo : Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2

    The company is yet to lay the last kilometres of the pipeline, which will mostly be in Danish waters, with work expected to start in the middle of January 2021, DPA reports. The pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna" is assigned to the project with several other ships assisting it, including construction vessels "Baltic Explorer" and "Murman."

    The US strongly opposes the 55 kilometre-long pipeline, as Washington claims Russia will use it as leverage against the EU, despite Moscow and Brussels insisting that it is purely an economic project. Still, the White House pressured the European states to drop the project in favour of buying more expensive LNG, either from the US or Israel, presumably to diversify the bloc's energy suppliers' diversity and security.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Paul Langrock
    Kremlin: US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Blatant 'Cowboy-Like Raid' on Pipeline

    In order to prevent the construction of Nord Stream 2, Washington introduced sanctions against any company providing ships for construction purposes, or insuring such ships. This step already forced the Swiss Allseas company to withdraw from the project, but failed to stop it completely. Still, the US plans to introduce more sanctions against the pipeline in the near future. These plans faced strong condemnation not only in Moscow, but also in Europe. 

    Related:

    Bellingcat's Navalny ‘Poisoning’ Report Created to Destroy Russia's Nord Stream 2, Observers Say
    Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Start of Hybrid War
    Former US Defence Chief Urges Biden to Punish Germany Over Nord Stream 2 and Turkey for S-400s
    Denmark Reveals When Nord Stream 2 Construction Will Begin in Its Waters
    Kremlin: US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Blatant 'Cowboy-Like Raid' on Pipeline
    Germany Won't Change Its Stance on Nord Stream 2 Under Biden, Foreign Minister Maas Says
    Tags:
    pipeline, construction, sanctions, Nord Stream 2, European Union, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona before a 2010 FIFA World Cup group match against Nigeria.
    Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse