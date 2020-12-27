Don't Need This Anymore: Spanish Inmate Allegedly Cuts Off His Penis After Wife Refuses to Visit Him

A Spanish inmate resorted to extreme self-mutilation after being told his wife didn't want to see him for a conjugal visit.
"An inmate amputated his penis because his wife didn't want to go to prison to see him", the local prison workers' association TAPAM told the press.
Staffers at Puerto III, a correctional facility in Puerto de Santa Maria, located near Cadiz, found the man bleeding out in his cell and rushed him to the jail’s health centre. Medics managed to save his life, but it is unclear if they were able to reattach his penis.
All comments
Show new comments (0)