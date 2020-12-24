Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican

Watch a live broadcast from the Vatican where Pope Francis is leading the Christmas Eve Mass at St Peter's Basilica.
As Europe and almost the whole world has been continuing its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, certain restrictions remain in place, with residents required to observe social distancing and self-isolate in case they acquire any COVID-19 symptoms.
This year, the Christmas Eve mass in the Vatican will begin earlier than usual to allow the limited number of worshippers who are allowed to attend to get home in time not to breach the curfew conditions.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)