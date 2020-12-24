Register
11:22 GMT24 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pro-Brexit supporters carry placards as they walk in Westminster, London, Britain December 9, 2020

    Live Updates: Brexit 'Beginning of the End of the EU', Farage 'Hopes' as Trade Deal Expected

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    243
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081557161_0:0:3071:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_4bef9a5c0a93da34ae1a5adbd11733ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012241081557497-Live-Updates-Brexit-Beginning-of-the-End-of-the-EU-Farage-Hopes-as-Trade-Deal-Expected/

    Following the Wednesday night talks on the post-Brexit deal between Brussels and London, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to deliver a statement on a potential agreement.

    Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that he expects the Brexit deal to take place today. He added that fisheries were agreed upon in principle, but details are still being discussed.

    "I had hoped to be talking to you this morning in parallel with big announcements happening in both London and Brussels, but we still expect those later on today."

    According to the foreign minister, Brussels' briefing on fish, due at 0830 GMT, has been postponed as talks continue.

    The main disagreements between the parties are caused by the fishing regime, as London intends to maintain sovereignty over a number of fishing zones, while Brussels is trying to preserve the right to conduct commercial fishing in those areas for fishermen from several EU countries.

    If London and Brussels find no common ground by 31 December, the UK will no longer be under the EU's trade rules, with the World Trade Organization's rules coming into force for both sides in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for goods flowing across the English Channel.

    Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.        

    New messages
    • 11:20

      Sturgeon Slams as 'Disastrous' Fact That Potatoes Export Not Covered by UK-EU Crops Deal

      Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon slammed on Thursday the decision to exclude seed potatoes export from the deal on post-Brexit relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, expressing the belief that this was "disastrous" for Scottish farmers.

      The seed potatoes, which reportedly account for 80 percent of all Scottish exports, are not included in the deal on UK crops export into the EU from January 1, 2021, due to lack of "dynamic alignment" with the EU rules.

      "This is a disastrous Brexit outcome for Scottish farmers...and like all other aspects of Brexit, foisted on Scotland against our will," Sturgeon wrote on Twitter.

      London and Brussels are still engaged in negotiations on the post-Brexit trade deal, they are reportedly finalizing agreement on fisheries.

    • 10:47

      The Issue of Fish Quotas Not Settled Yet, BBC Reporter Says

    • 09:58

      Brexit is 'the Beginning of the End of the EU',Nigel Farage Believes

      The UK will remain closely aligned to the EU rules after the Brexit trade deal is signed, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said in an interview with Talk Radio on Thursday.

      "I suspect we are going to find ourselves far too closely aligned to EU rules in the years to come," Farage said, adding that he hopes that "this is the beginning of the end of the European Union," according to a Talk Radio transcript quoted by Reuters.

    • 09:49

      Watch Situation at Dover Port Ahead of Brexit Trade Deal Announcement

    • 09:12

      UK PM Boris Johnson Set to Address Nation Amid Brexit Trade Deal Hopes

      Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London ,Britain, December 19, 2020.

      UK PM Boris Johnson Set to Address Nation Amid Brexit Trade Deal Hopes

      Earlier, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that London and Brussels were on "a path" to a Brexit trade agreement, though some difficulties remain, including the issue of fisheries.
      Read more
    • 09:12

      EU, UK Still Finalising Post-Brexit Trade Agreement, Irish Foreign Minister Says

    • 09:11

      Live From London as UK and EU Expected to Finalise Brexit Trade Deal

    • 08:58

      Sterling Awaits Brexit Deal Confirmation, Heading Towards 2.5-Year High

    • 08:50

      As Brexit Saga 'Poised to End', What Has Britain 'Wrangled' From UK-EU Deal?

      Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates outside of the conference centre where Brexit trade deal negotiations are taking place in London, Britain November 9, 2020

      As Brexit Saga 'Poised to End', What Has Britain 'Wrangled' From UK-EU Deal?

      The UK is believed to be poised on the brink of a historic Brexit deal with the EU as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to address his nation on Thursday morning after the two sides pulled an all-nighter hammering out a solution to an agreement that has been mired in sticking points.
      Read more
    • 08:49

      European Stock Futures Surge on Brexit Deal Hopes

      Consecuencias del Brexit

      Pound, European Stock Futures Surge on Brexit Deal Hopes

      Despite ongoing concerns that a no-deal Brexit was the most "likely" scenario now, the most recent reports have provided a renewed sense of optimism that the agreement could finally be reached in the upcoming days.
      Read more
    live
    Live Updates: Brexit 'Beginning of the End of the EU', Farage 'Hopes' as Trade Deal Expected
    +
    Tags:
    European Union, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse