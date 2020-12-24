Brexit Deal Live Updates: EU's Barnier Says Clock is No Longer Ticking

UK Labour lawmaker Andrew Adonis, who holds a seat in the Parliament's House of Lords, accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday of delaying negotiations over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union to the last minute to avoid parliamentary scrutiny before the end of the transition period on December 31.

"There is a big issue over how we're actually going to scrutinise this and I think that was deliberate on Boris Johnson's part. He wanted to go as close to the wire as possible," Lord Adonis told LBC radio.

On Wednesday night, officials from both the UK and the EU worked to finalize the legal text of the post-Brexit deal and put an end to tense months-long negotiations aimed at preserving the tariff-free trade between the sides before January 1, but the UK media reported that the deal, if any, would take several hours more to be reached, as differences still persist.

As the eventual agreement needs to be approved by the UK and the EU parliaments before the end of the year, Adonis pointed out that “there is a week to go and most of that is Christmas.”

The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Trade talks have been at an impasse for months over wide divergences over fishing quotas, the level-playing field — the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries — and governance.

If no trade deal is secured before the year’s end, the World Trade Organization's rules will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for goods going across the English Channel.