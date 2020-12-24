Brexit Deal Live Updates: EU's Barnier Says Clock is No Longer Ticking

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that he expects the Brexit deal to take place today. He added that fisheries were agreed upon in principle, but details are still being discussed.
"I had hoped to be talking to you this morning in parallel with big announcements happening in both London and Brussels, but we still expect those later on today."
According to the foreign minister, Brussels' briefing on fish, due at 0830 GMT, has been postponed as talks continue.
The main disagreements between the parties are caused by the fishing regime, as London intends to maintain sovereignty over a number of fishing zones, while Brussels is trying to preserve the right to conduct commercial fishing in those areas for fishermen from several EU countries.
If London and Brussels find no common ground by 31 December, the UK will no longer be under the EU's trade rules, with the World Trade Organization's rules coming into force for both sides in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for goods flowing across the English Channel.
