4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Registered Near Greece's Third Largest City

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake, based on preliminary readings, was recorded in central Greece, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said on Wednesday. GEOFON estimates that the magnitude of the quake was 4.6 on the Richter scale.
The quake is said to have occurred 15 km east of the Greek town of Nafpaktos and around 29 km north of Patras, Greece's third largest city.
M4.5 #earthquake (#σεισμός) strikes 29 km NE of #Pátra (#Greece) 13 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/y8OvZLOgZy— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 23, 2020
According to the Geodynamic Institute, the earthquake happened at a depth of 12.7 km.
No damage or victims have so far been reported, according to the fire department.
