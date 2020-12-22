Lorries Stuck in Traffic as Europe Closes Borders in Response to Mutated COVID Strain Found in UK

Sputnik is live in Folkestone, where lorries form long queues in the port town as Europe had closed its borders with the UK over a new, highly contagious strain of coronavirus.
Many countries worldwide have suspended air traffic with the UK. The first to make such a decision were the Netherlands and Belgium, followed by Germany, Italy, Denmark, Ireland, Austria and France. As of now, more than a dozen countries in Europe and elsewhere, including Russia, Turkey, Israel and India, have announced decisions to halt air traffic with the UK.
In addition to a ban on passenger travel, France has suspended human-handled freight transport from the UK.
