Register
08:06 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Finland Repatriates Daesh Mothers With Children From Syria to Prevent Radicalisation

    © AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107570/46/1075704666_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_493db84b92699938d0a059d9d03dc200.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012211081523060-finland-repatriates-daesh-mothers-with-children-from-syria-to-prevent-radicalisation/

    Despite concerns that the returnees may pose a security threat to Finland, the Foreign Ministry emphasised that the decision to evacuate former Daesh women and their children was based on data from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service.

    Finland has evacuated six Finnish children and two mothers from the al-Hol displacement camp in northeast Syria, the newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet reported.

    This marks the first time that Finland has repatriated so-called Daesh* mothers, as other Finns fleeing from the camp in northeastern Syria have made their way back to Finland on their own. The Foreign Ministry had previously fetched only two orphaned children. The current operation was conducted together with German authorities, which also repatriated German children and mothers from al-Hol.

    Finland's Foreign Ministry explained that this is in the best interests of the children. The longer the children remain in the camps, without proper protection and education, the more difficult it will be to counter radical extremism, the ministry said.

    “It is not possible to repatriate only the children. In all actions, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration,” the ministry said in a statement, noting that the basic rights of the children interned in the al-Hol camps can be safeguarded “only by repatriating them to Finland”.

    Foreign Ministry special representative Jussi Tanner said it was important to return the displaced children to Finland sooner rather than later. According to him, in another scenario, they will return five to fifteen years from now.

    “Finnish citizens will in any event have the possibility of returning to Finland. Coming back to Finland would in any event happen when they’re able to leave the camp,” he said during a press conference, reiterating the authorities' legal obligation to bring children home from the camp as Finland couldn't guarantee that their basic rights were being met in the camp.

    Tarja Mankkinen of the Interior Ministry’s anti-radicalisation unit, said officials would investigate if there is reason to suspect complicity in crimes by the returnees.

    While National Coalition Party Chairman Petteri Orpo suggested that the returnees posed a security threat to Finland, the Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of such information, emphasising that the assessment was based on data from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (Supo).

    Around 15 Finnish children and five mothers are still interned at the camp in northeast Syria, according to the Finnish authorities, down from some 30 children and about a dozen mothers.

    Last week, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of the Green Party survived a confidence vote over his actions in sidelining a civil servant who voiced disagreement over repatriating Finnish children from the camp.

    Last year, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said it was up to ministry officials to determine whether Finland would extend help to mothers interned at al-Hol.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and others

    Related:

    Open Arms: Finland Indulging Daesh Defectors With Increased Social Benefits
    Tags:
    Daesh, Syria, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse