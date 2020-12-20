Miss France 2021 Contestant Targeted by Barrage of Anti-Semitic Insults After Revealing Jewish Roots

The pageant was held on 19 December among 29 entrants and saw Amandine Petit representing the Normandy region gain the crown, while April Benayoum from Provence was named the 1st runner-up. Benayoum's moment of glory, however, was shadowed by online harassment related to her ethnic background.

The first runner-up of the Miss France 2021 beauty pageant, April Benayoum, has faced a deluge of online insults since revealing that her father was Israeli-Italian.

Following the revelation, internet users launched anti-Semitic attacks against the 21-year-old Miss Provence which were noticed and strongly condemned by several Jewish organisations.

StopAntisemitism.org and the Union of Jewish Students of France were both abhorred by the online abuse against Benayoum.

​Caption: Miss France 2021 is no longer a beauty contest but an anti-Semitism contest. The reason: the surname of Miss Provence who called herself "Italian-Israeli". And that's enough to provoke an anti-Semitic hater mob.

The president of the Unified Jewish Social Fund (FSJU) applauded ​Benayoum's courage to reveal her ancestry.

​Caption: Miss Provence has the courage, yes the courage, to say that her father is Israeli, and anti-Zionist racists got unleashed on so-called social networks! What a shame. Good luck, April Benayoum.

​Yvelines deputy Aurore Bergé described the anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist hatred against the model as insufferable.

