4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Greece

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake has struck near Palaikastro village, Greece, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Twitter on Thursday.
The epicentre of the quake was registered 47 kilometres north of Palaikastro, seismologists said. So far no reports of people being injured or damage have emerged.
40 minutes after the earthquake, another tremor was registered close to Crete.
M4.9 #earthquake (#σεισμός) strikes 87 km NE of #Ierápetra (#Greece) 12 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/L6XmAiIESh— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 17, 2020
