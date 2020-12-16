France Expels 75 More Foreign Extremists as Part of Counter-Terrorism Response, Minister Says

A video was shared on the minister's Twitter account, showing Darmanin announcing the result of his ministry's work aimed at reducing the terror threat to the country.
Sur les 231 étrangers en situation irrégulière fichés pour radicalisation :— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) December 16, 2020
- 75 ont été expulsés
- 43 sont en centre de rétention administrative
- 31 sont assignés à résidence
- 5 sont incarcérés pic.twitter.com/O0ZwiGk1V1
The Interior Ministry reports on numbers of expulsions of foreign radicals on a regular basis.
The national government enhanced its counter-terrorism activities following a series of subsequent religion-motivated attacks in October, including the brutal beheading of a French teacher by an extremist teen in Paris and the stabbing in Nice, which resulted in three fatalities at hands of another radical.
In the wake of the assaults, French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered the strengthening of monitoring of French mosques and associations suspected of advocating extremism. Besides, last week the Cabinet approved a draft law designed to fight extremism and defend secularism. Country-wide security measures have also been intensified.
