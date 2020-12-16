New EU Cybersecurity Strategy Suggests Special Cyberintelligence Working Group, Borrell Says

"We'll strengthen our ability to prevent, deter and respond to malicious behavior in cyberspace by third states. For that we will establish a cyberintelligence working group within our European Union intelligence center," Borrell told a press conference.
The European Union will establish "cyberdiplomacy network" to reach out to third states and organizations, Borrell continued.
"Don't forget that we already have sanctions regime that has been used. It will be reinforced," Borrell said.
The new strategy is a way to improve protection of governments, citizens and businesses, the top EU diplomat said.
To this end, the commission also offers to launch a network of security operations centers across the bloc.
"Powered by artificial intelligence," they will "constitute a real ‘cybersecurity shield' for the EU, able to detect signs of a cyberattack early enough and to enable proactive action, before damage occurs," the commission said in a separate press release.
In addition, the new cybersecurity strategy encourages member nations to complete the implementation of the EU 5G Toolbox, a set of measures meant to shield the network from security risks.
"[M]ost Member States are already well on track of implementing the recommended measures. They should now aim to complete their implementation by the second quarter of 2021 and ensure that identified risks are adequately mitigated, in a coordinated way, particularly with a view to minimising the exposure to high-risk suppliers and avoiding dependency on these suppliers," the commission added.
With regard to the 5G network, the United States has repeatedly urged its allies against using Huawei equipment and infrastructure over the tech giant's alleged collaboration with the Chinese intelligence. The Chinese company refutes the claims as unjustified, politically motivated anti-competitive practices.
