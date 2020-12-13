Register
21:01 GMT13 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A placard reminds people to wear a protective mask and keep distance at the weekly market, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Hildburghausen, Germany, November 26, 2020. The state premier of Thuringia on Thursday announced a first mass test for children and teenagers in the district of Hildburghausen, Germany's coronavirus hotspot, to find out to what extent they contribute to a rapid surge in infections.

    Germany to Introduce Stricter Lockdown Measures Ahead of Christmas Season

    © REUTERS / REUTERS TV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1c/1081302446_0:0:3518:1978_1200x675_80_0_0_ff3ae4fd4aae93b7df207eae4bb0e587.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012131081447472-germany-to-introduce-stricter-lockdown-measures-ahead-of-christmas-season/

    The country has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed, while stores and schools have remained open. While the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some regions have imposed tougher measures to curb the infection.

    Authorities in Germany have agreed on toughening the anti-COVID restrictions ahead of the Christmas season from 16 December until January 10, banning all non-essential businesses and shutting alcohol consumption in public sites.

    "We agreed that regional provisions [on the toughening of restrictions] will be in effect until January 10. With regard to contact restrictions, gatherings are allowed among up to five people belonging to two households. Exemptions will apply from December 24-26, but not for the New Year's," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday following consultations with German state leaders.

    The German authorities banned the sale and consumption of alcohol and food in public places, such as traditional Christmas markets where Germans usually gather this time of year to enjoy beer, mulled wine and a variety of snacks.

    “I would have wished for lighter measures. But due to Christmas shopping, the number of social contacts has risen considerably,” Merkel said, as quoted by CNBC News.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask after delivering a speech on the government's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the country's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, November 26, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
    Germany May Receive 7Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in Q1 2021, Merkel Says
    Private meetings will be still limited to no more than five people from two households. But for the Christmas holidays, the restrictions will be eased slightly so families can celebrate together.

    Only essential shops such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks are to remain open from 16 December. Hair salons, beauty salons and tattoo parlours will also have to close. 

    “There is an urgent need for action,” Merkel told a news conference, warning of increasing pressure on the nation’s health system, according to the report. “We have seen rising infections and exponential growth in recent days and that means that we have to grieve many dead.”

    Schools will also have to close, while employers are asked to stop operations or have employees work from home. The sale of fireworks will be restricted ahead of New Year’s Eve.

    ″‘Lockdown light’ has had an impact, but it was not sufficient,” Bavaria’s prime minister Markus Soeder said. “The situation is out of control.”

    Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that the government will support affected businesses with a total of around 11 billion euros ($13.3 billion) per month. Businesses that are forced to close their operations may receive up to 90% of fixed costs, or up to 500,000 euros ($605,000) a month.

    As of 13 December, Germany has registered over 1.3 million COVID-19 cases. A total of 22,257 patients have died from the disease.

    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse