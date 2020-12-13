Caricatures of Macron With a Joint Found on Drug Baggies During a Bust in France

A trio of drug dealers who recently got arrested in Bourg-la-Reine, France were using a rather unusual imagery when packaging the illegal substances they peddled.
According to Le Parisien, cops found some 20 baggies of "weed" and 200 grams of cannabis resin during the bust, with the narcotics' packaging being emblazoned with caricatures of French President Emmanuel Macron and France's Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti.
As one police officer told the newspaper, this particular design of drug baggies is something they haven't seen before.
Macron avec un joint et Eric Dupond-Moretti sur les sachets des dealers de Bourg-la-Reine pic.twitter.com/aH9D0pTcwz— Guillaume Lopez (@Guillau74150605) December 12, 2020
The suspects, two adults and one minor, had reportedly been under surveillance for several weeks and currently remain in police custody, with the adults being expected to face the criminal court on 28 January.
