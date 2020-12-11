Register
08:16 GMT11 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Saudi soldiers fire artillery towards the border with Yemen in Najran, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, April 21, 2015

    Danish Pension Funds Caught Funneling Millions Into Foreign Arms Manufacturers

    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080415296_0:0:2918:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_f3772e13beceb2bd48c12d9b3efde155.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012111081425618-danish-pension-funds-caught-funneling-millions-into-foreign-arms-manufacturers/

    Danish pensioners' savings are indirectly involved in the supply of weapons to the UAE and Saudi Arabia – two countries heavily involved in the conflict in Yemen that the UN has designated as the worst current humanitarian crisis in the world.

    Fifteen of Denmark's 16 largest pension funds have invested almost DKK 3 billion ($500 million) kroner in foreign weapons manufacturers supplying countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, a new report from Oxfam IBIS has revealed, accusing the pension funds of profiteering.

    One of the 21 companies where Oxfam IBIS found Danish pension money is the US missile manufacturer Raytheon.

    Industriens Pension said it didn't invest in companies that produce so-called unconventional weapons, such as landmines and cluster munitions, and Raytheon fulfills it demands list. Nevertheless, it assured that it "follows the situation in Yemen very closely".

    Oxfam IBIS has called for action from the Danish pension companies.

    "These companies market themselves on a large scale on ethical and sustainable investments. And yet they are investing billions of kroner in companies selling equipment for the world's worst disaster, the war in Yemen. I don't believe that Danish pension customers should have their money invested in that kind of thing, and I personally can easily live without profit on that kind of export", Kristian Weise told TV2.

    Jan Hansen, Deputy Director of the trade organisation Insurance and Pension, emphasised that a pension firm can, through its co-ownership of a company, enter into a dialogue with the management or use its voting right at a general meeting to make the company, for example, refrain from exporting to Saudi Arabia.

    "If the companies don't change their ways, the pension company may consider selling its shares", Jan Hansen said.

    In May, TV2 and watchdog Danwatch revealed the Danish company Terma's exports of military equipment to the warring parties in Yemen. Following the report, the Ministry of Trade and Industry reported Terma to the police.

    "My line is very clear: weapons and military equipment should not be exported to either Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates from Denmark, as long as the products in question risk being used in the Yemen conflict", said Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod at the time.

    Denmark halted its military exports to the two countries in 2018 because it considers them to be primarily responsible for what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster. Since 2015, nearly 230,000 have died as a result of the war in Yemen between the Saudi- and UAE-led coalition and the local Houthi rebel movement.

    "What is happening in Yemen is a disaster, and all our pension money is being invested in companies that make money selling gunpowder, bullets, and other equipment needed to continue the war", said Oxfam IBIS Secretary General Kristian Weise. "It must be stopped because, as it is now, several million Danish pension customers are helping to keep the war in Yemen running, and I think that very few Danes actually want to have their pension remunerated by contributing to war and murder in Yemen", he continued.

    It is estimated that 80 percent of Yemen's 28 million inhabitants are now in desperate need of emergency aid. Widespread starvation and a dire lack of medical resources led the UN to refer to it as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

     

    Related:

    'We Should Be Recognised, Not Criticised': Denmark Dismisses US Reproach of Its Military Budget
    'Historic, But Not Free': Denmark Does the Math for Its Decision to Close Oil Fields
    Denmark Apologises to Greenlandic Children for Forced 'Danisation'
    Tags:
    pension fund, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse