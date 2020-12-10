EU Reveals Contingency Plan for No-Deal Brexit

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week agreed that a Brexit deal must be arrived at by Sunday at the latest or otherwise there will be no deal at all, since additional time will be needed for it to be ratified by European parliaments, including Britain's, before the transition period expires on 31 December.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced a set of contingency measures the sides, the EU and Britain, have worked out to apply post-Brexit, while acknowleding the talks over further trade and governance arrangements are ongoing. However, there is no guarantee, she said, that even if or when they lead to a certain accord, it will take force "on time"

The EU Commission chief announced they had worked out measures that would apply should Britain and the European Union fail to agree upon a trade deal by the end of the year, as scheduled.

The measures would allow smooth air and road travel for the next few months, among other measures, von der Leyen said.

"Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities", she tweeted in her statement.

In the first place, the Commission proposes a one-year legal framework for contested fisheries, until a clear-cut agreement with the UK on fishing quotas comes along. Yet another tabled regulation covers "basic connectivity with regard to both road freight, and road passenger transport for 6 months", provided the UK makes the same assurances with regard to EU haulers.

Ms von der Leyen went on to detail the third regulation, asserting it would ensure that various safety certificates for products will continue to apply on EU aircraft without disruption, so that there will be no need to ground them.

Following the comments, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney weighed in stressing that the absence of a breakthrough last night is a worrisome signal, highlighting the divisions between the parties to the long-sought after agreement are still "very wide".

As time is almost up for a deal to arrive - before the transition period expires on 31 December - there has been wide-spread speculation that the sides will round off this year's heated negotiations without a proper agreement.

A new accord will have to be approved by the EU's 27 member states and European parliaments, including Britain's by 31 December. The issues that a compromise is yet to be struck on remain fishing quotas in the waters that the UK deem as sovereign or British, as well as governance and market play conditions that would apply to businesses in Britain and beyond. Another sticking point is how the rules of the deal will be enforced in years to come e and what reciprocal measures will be taken if one of the sides breaks them.

