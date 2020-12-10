Register
06:05 GMT10 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A technician sits near Sweden's C130 Hercules transport aircraft during the Lithuanian - NATO air force exercise at the air force base near Siauliai Zuokniai, Lithunaia on April 1, 2014

    Sweden Democrats Flip-Flop on NATO, Green-Light Swedish Accession to Alliance

    © AFP 2020 / PETRAS MALUKAS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105169/34/1051693441_0:276:4308:2700_1200x675_80_0_0_2a8fe8c8167af31972d9358802202c00.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012101081414813-sweden-democrats-flip-flop-on-nato-green-light-swedish-accession-to-alliance/

    In another step towards mainstream politics, the national-conservative Sweden Democrats, who previously softened their approach to the EU, have opened up to the country's future membership in NATO.

    The Sweden Democrats, who have long opposed the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, have joined forces with the Liberals, the Centre Party, the Moderates, and the Christian Democrats to call on the government to reserve a so-called "NATO option".

    The "NATO option" means Sweden rapidly preparing to join the US-dominated military alliance if necessary.

    With the Sweden Democrats' somewhat unexpected support, this proposal received a parliamentary majority, the newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

    In an opinion piece for Aftonbladet, party leader Jimmie Åkesson, together with senior Sweden Democrats Björn Söder and Roger Richthoff, claimed that support for the proposal is actually about the party's push for "a defence alliance with Finland".

    "By Sweden announcing the so-called NATO option, like Finland, we strengthen the security in our immediate surroundings. Politically, this does not mean any decisive change in our policy. This does not mean that we have changed our opinion on the issue of Swedish membership in NATO. In concrete terms, the NATO option instead means harmonisation with Finland's views and that we will have increased freedom of action if security in our immediate vicinity should suddenly deteriorate", the Sweden Democrats said in their opinion piece.

    The party also called to increase formally non-aligned Sweden's defence allocations, which is in line with NATO demands.

    "In addition, in order to be seen as a credible ally, Sweden must live up to the requirements set in terms of both the size and financing of defence", the Sweden Democrats wrote, suggesting that this measure would guarantee the nation's defences from being dismantled.

    While all of the other co-sponsors of the NATO option ultimately want Sweden to join NATO, the Sweden Democrats remain opposed to NATO membership.

    Instead, the party emphasised that the NATO option means you reserve the right to join NATO, not that you should immediately do so. It also assured that it will not allow NATO membership to occur without first anchoring this with the Swedish people via a referendum and ensuring that the accession takes place together with Finland.

    According to Social Democrat Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, the NATO option has no significance on Swedish-Finnish cooperation.

    "The only thing this contributes to is creating a certain uncertainty about where Sweden stands", Hultqvist said.

    Foreign Minister and Hultqvist's party comrate Ann Linde also stressed that the signals the NATO option sends to the outside world are negative for Sweden's security.

    "It creates uncertainty. It undermines the credibility of Swedish security policy. That is why we have always made security policy decisions in a broad consensus", Linde said. "The government is convinced that the military freedom of alliance serves Sweden well and contributes to security in northern Europe", she added.

    This is not the first time the Sweden Democrats have changed their stance on important issues. In 2019, the party, which has long been anti-EU, abandoned plans to push for a referendum for Sweden to leave the EU, instead opting to form a coalition with EU-critical parties and "reform the EU from within".

    The Sweden Democrats are a national-conservative anti-immigration political party founded in 1988. Under Jimmie Åkesson, who has been at the helm of the party since 2005, it has developed from a fringe group to a parliamentary heavyweight, polling as Sweden's largest party in many surveys.

    However, despite their electoral successes, the Sweden Democrats remain largely shunned by Sweden's political establishment and have only gained limited power at the municipal level. The concessions the party has been forced to make in order to appeal to the broader public turned away some of its hardcore members, who in 2017 went on to form an offshoot of their own, the Alternative for Sweden, which is firmly against NATO and the EU.

    Related:

    Too Few Women in Power: Feminist Sweden Schools NATO on Gender Equality
    'Not Good': Sweden Admits Sending Fake Officer to NATO
    Sweden Announces ‘High Readiness Action’ in Baltic Sea in ‘Signal’ to Russia, NATO Partners
    Tags:
    NATO, Sweden Democrats party, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Venice Hit by Heavy Floods for Second Year in a Row
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse