14:21 GMT08 December 2020
    Conservative Party branding encouraging them to Get Brexit Done and Invest in our Schools is seen at the Manchester Central convention complex in Manchester, north-west England on September 29, 2019, on the first day of the annual Conservative Party conference. - Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gathered his Conservative party Sunday for what could be its final conference before an election, promising to get Brexit done.

    Johnson's Brexit Supremo Says 'Agreement in Principle' Reached in UK-EU Withdrawal Talks

    On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a 90 minute telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after which she indicated that conditions for a post-Brexit agreement were "not there due to remaining differences on critical issues."

    Johnson cabinet minister and Brexit talks chief Michael Gove announced Tuesday that an "agreement in principle" had been reached with the European Union "on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland" following Withdrawal Agreement talks.

    European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic confirmed that the agreement which had been reached in talks held Monday would enable the agreement, including its Northern Ireland Protocol, to be up and running January 1.

    In a press release published on the UK government's website, the cabinet clarified that an agreement in principle "has been found in the following areas, amongst others: Border Control Posts/Entry Points specifically for checks on animals, plants and derived products, export declarations, the supply of medicines, the supply of chilled meats, and other food products to supermarkets, and a clarification on the application of State aid under the terms of the Protocol."

    The UK and the EU also agreed to address "practical arrangements regarding the EU's presence in Northern Ireland when UK authorities implement checks and controls under the Protocol" related to checks and controls related to the movement of goods, agricultural and fishing subsidies exempsions, and the drawing up of a list of people to head the arbitration panel for a dispute settlement mechanism expected to start operations in 2021.

    "This agreement in principle and the resulting draft texts will now be subject to respective internal procedures in the EU and in the UK. Once this is done, a fifth regular meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee will be convened to formally adopt them. This will take place in the coming days and before the end of the year," the release says.

    An EU flag flies on a building located in a one way street in London, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
    As UK and EU Negotiate on Brexit, How Many Ultimatums Have There Been Since the Referendum?
    After stepping into office in July 2019, Boris Johnson made getting the UK out of the EU and reaching a post-Brexit deal with Brussels his top priorities. The UK's 2016 referendum on EU membership brought down his two Tory predecessors and thrust the nation into years of political turmoil as opposition leaders, some Conservatives, the media and ordinary Brits engaged in intense debate about whether or not to move forward with plans to leave the bloc.

    The UK formally left the EU on 31 January of this year, with a transition period provided until 31 December 2020 for the two sides to reach an agreement for a post-Brexit relationship.

    Johnson was expected to fly to Brussels Wednesday or Friday for a face-to-face meeting with EC President von der Leyen following the failure to reach a breakthrough in talks on Monday. It's not clear whether Gove's announcement will impact these plans. 

    If a deal is not reached, border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between Britain and the EU. Such a move threatens to impact the economic well being of both sides.

