Register
09:24 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police arrest demonstrators in Athens during an attempt to demonstrate in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens on December 4, 2020 to commemorate the killing of Alexis Grigoropoulos by the police, which sparked month of rioting across the country in 2008

    Over 370 People Detained at Teen Murder Commemoration Protest in Athens, Reports Say

    © AFP 2020 / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081380441_0:42:3072:1770_1200x675_80_0_0_965eafafcad0df8675b24cf4b80ab979.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012071081380471-over-370-people-detained-at-teen-murder-commemoration-protest-in-athens-reports-say/

    ATHENS (Sputnik) - The Greek police detained 374 people in the capital of Athens during the protests marking the anniversary of the 2008 police killing of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos, with 135 protesters having been arrested over violation of coronavirus-related restrictions, local news agency AMNA reported on Monday.

    The media outlet said that the majority of the detentions were carried out in the central Athens neighborhood of Exarchia, where Grigoropoulos had been shot dead, adding that the protests were attended by many members of the anarchist organizations based in the neighborhood.

    According to the Proto Thema newspaper, the police also detained two lawyers who had arrived in Exarchia to fulfill their professional duty. The lawyers were released soon after but received punishment for the violation of the coronavirus-related restrictions.

    The Athens Bar Association condemned the incident as "an unprecedented action," stressing that the police had prevented the lawyers from carrying out their duty.

    On Sunday, the Athens Police denied access to the site of Grigoropoulos's murder.

    On Saturday, the Hellenic Police announced a ban on protests ahead of the notorious murder's anniversary, citing coronavirus-related restrictions on mass events. The Greek opposition decried the ban, accusing the government of abusing COVID-19 to limit citizens' rights and freedoms.

    Meanwhile, a German couple who brought flowers to the site were seen being detained by the security forces. The police officer carrying out the arrest did not specify a reason or introduce himself, even though the woman was speaking Greek to him. He forced the couple into a police vehicle amid journalists' comments that his actions were illegal. The police said the investigation into the incident had been initiated.

    Grigoropoulos, who was 15 at the time, was shot dead by a police officer who was responding to a disturbance in Athens. His death prompted numerous weeks of riots across Greece, and citizens have gathered each year on December 6 to mark the anniversary of the incident. In 2019, roughly 80 people were detained as demonstrations to mark Grigoropoulos's death turned violent. Three police officers sustained injuries during clashes with protesters.

    Tags:
    protest, Athens, police, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse