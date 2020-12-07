'It's About Integrity': UK Will Press Ahead With Brexit Internal Market Bill, Junior Minister Says

UK will continue pushing for the Internal Market Bill, the treaty that infringes upon some key provisions of the Brexit Withdrawal agreement in relation to the Northern Ireland issue, a junior foreign office minister, James Cleverly, told Sky on Monday.
"The Internal Market Bill contains really important clauses that protect the integrity of the United kingdom," Cleverly argued. "Ultimately this is an insurance policy, it's really important."
According to the junior minister, the whole point of the bill, which is currently being considered by British parliamentarians, was about "protecting the integrity of the United Kingdom as a single entity"."It contains clauses that we may need to rely on and if we do need to rely on them, better that they're there," Cleverly said.
As flagging talks on Brexit deal are set to continue through Monday in a last-minute attempt to secure UK's smooth departure from the European Union's economic gears, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also set to unveil a new legislation on the day.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
