Protest Against German Government's COVID Measures Held in Dusseldorf

Sputnik welcomes you to tune in to our livestream from Dusseldorf, Germany, where protesters are flocking to streets to oppose tighter government measures against the coronavirus. A counterprotest is also expected to take place the same day.
Germany imposed a one-month partial lockdown in November to curb the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until 10 January.
Germans, disagreeing with the measures, have been taking to streets across the country for peaceful protests which, however, were marred by confrontation with the police on several occasions, which forced law enforcement officers to conduct arrests and resort to using water cannons to disperse the crowds.
