Police Find Live Ammo in Car That Rammed Pedestrians in Germany's Trier, Reports Says

According to Trier police chief Franz-Dieter Anker, the police have not found a weapon that could fire the seized ammunition.
The police also summoned explosives specialists as carton boxes had been found in the vehicle as well. There is still no indication that the suspect had an accomplice.
The law enforcement also divulged details of the suspect's arrest: after the ramming he is said to have parked his car, lighted a cigarette and waited for officers near the car, grinning.
On Tuesday, a car drove into the city's pedestrian zone, resulting in five people dead, including a small child, and 18 people injured. The driver, a 51-year-old German citizen, has been apprehended by the police and is currently in custody. His motivation is yet unknown.
All comments
Show new comments (0)