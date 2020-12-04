Register
01:29 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A German submarine U-278 in Atlantic waters.

    Photos: Divers in Baltic Sea Discover Rare WWII Nazi Enigma Machine

    Wikimedia Commons
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081352574_0:0:1777:999_1200x675_80_0_0_0ac50e84c540a65f51aba74dc6d7b4c6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012041081352161-photos-divers-in-baltic-sea-discover-rare-wwii-nazi-enigma-machine/

    The Enigma machine is an encryption device developed and used extensively by the Nazi military in the 20th century to protect commercial, diplomatic and military communications. The devices were regularly targeted by cryptographers of the Nazis' adversaries during the conflict.

    According to The Times, the wartime machine was spotted by German divers working for the environmental group World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to locate “ghost nets” left behind by trawlers. The team had been surveying the waters from a motorized catamaran when their sonar system picked up an unusual signal Gelting Bay, near the German Baltic coast and Danish border. 

    Gelting Bay is a curve of the coastline of the Baltic Sea on the northeastern coast of the German region of Anglia at the exit to the Flensburg Fjord near the town of Gelting.

    While the team initially thought they had picked up a typewriter entangled in a net on the seabed of the bay, underwater archaeologist Florian Huber quickly realized the historical significance of the discovery, reports Reuters
    Divers came across the machine in the Baltic while documenting “ghost nets” discarded by trawlers.
    EPA/Christian Howe
    Divers came across the machine in the Baltic while documenting “ghost nets” discarded by trawlers.

    “I’ve made many exciting and strange discoveries in the past 20 years. But I never dreamt that we would one day find one of the legendary Enigma machines,” Huber said. 

    The machine, which looks like a typewriter, featured a keyboard and wheels which scrambled messages. "Although several hundred thousand machines were produced, only a few hundred are known to exist," Reuters noted. "They sell at auction for tens of thousands of euros." 

    (L-R) Divers and underwater archaeologists Christian Howe, Florian Huber and Uli Kunz pose with a rare Enigma cipher machine they found on the seabed of Gelting Bay and it was used by the Nazi military during World War Two, near Flensburg, Germany November 11, 2020.
    Reuters/Christian Howe
    (L-R) Divers and underwater archaeologists Christian Howe, Florian Huber and Uli Kunz pose with a rare Enigma cipher machine they found on the seabed of Gelting Bay and it was used by the Nazi military during World War Two, near Flensburg, Germany November 11, 2020.
    The Nazi military used the Enigma devices to send and receive secret messages during World War II; however, British cryptographers cracked the code the machines used, providing the Allies a crucial edge in the naval struggle to control the Atlantic Ocean.

    A British team led by Alan Turing at Bletchley Park code-breaking center is credited with cracking the Enigma machine's code, shortening the war and saving many thousands of lives, according to Reuters. 

    A Nazi Enigma machine.
    BBC
    A Nazi Enigma machine.
    The device the divers found is believed to have been thrown into the water in the days leading up to Nazi Germany’s surrender in May 1945, when dozens of submarines were scuttled in Gelting Bay so that they would not fall into Allied hands. 

    Crews of about 50 submarines followed the order to sink their ships in the bay, and destroying encryption devices was part of the order, notes Reuters. 

    "We suspect our Enigma went overboard in the course of this event," said Huber, who works for the Kiel-based company Submaris, which leads underwater research missions.

    A German submarine U-278 in Atlantic waters.
    Wikimedia Commons
    A German submarine U-278 in Atlantic waters.
    Overall, the Germans sank more than 200 of their own submarines in the North and Baltic Seas at the close of World War II.

    The recovered Enigma machine will be given to the archaeology museum in Schleswig, according to Reuters. 

    Related:

    Photos: 2,400 Vintage Images From NASA’s Space Race Era Go Up For Auction
    Photo: ‘Sure to Get Laughs’: Company Sells Window Stickers of NY Governor Watching You This Holiday
    Server Fired After Posting Viral Video of Maskless Nebraska Governor During Election Day Party
    'Effort to Protect Mankind': Alleged Chinese Artist of Doctored Aussie Soldier Pic Explains Himself
    China’s WeChat Reportedly Blocks Australian PM Post as Fallout Over Fake Soldier Image Escalates
    Tags:
    underwater, divers, diving, WWII, WW2, Baltic, Baltic Sea, Denmark, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse